News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Kaiser Permanente Donates $100,000 to Triunfo YMCA Building Project
Two of the hallways in the new Y will be named after Kaiser Permanente.
"We're so excited to have Kaiser Permanente contribute to the Triunfo YMCA building project," said Ronnie Stone, CEO of the Southeast Ventura County YMCA, which includes the Triunfo YMCA. "Kaiser Permanente's long history of community involvement and commitment to improving the health of its members aligns perfectly with the YMCA's own community and health-centered philosophy."
Two of the hallways in the new Y will be named after Kaiser Permanente. "We view these hallways as 'Hallways to Health' that will foster an environment supporting the community's physical, emotional and spiritual well-being,"
The Triunfo Y is set to open in spring 2019. Construction resumes this May. For more information about the Triunfo YMCA building plans, visit www.sevymca.org/
About Kaiser Permanente
Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve more than 12 million members in eight states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-
Contact
Diane Rumbaugh
***@rumbaughpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse