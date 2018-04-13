 
My Buying Buddy integrated IDX / CRM solution now available for RAPB+GFLR

My Buying Buddy IDX / CRM suite has integrated with Realtors® Association of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale Realtors® following their merger, to provide an advanced IDX/RETS lead capture solution with a CRM lead management platform.
 
PALM BEACH, Fla. - April 18, 2018 - PRLog -- Blue Fire Group Inc. has announced that its My Buying Buddy® IDX real estate lead capture and customer relationship management (CRM) platform has integrated with RAPB+GFLR. As an approved IDX partner, My Buying Buddy provides a simplified real estate marketing, lead capture, and lead/client management process into a single solution for Agents, Teams, and Offices in Southeastern Florida.

RAPB+GFLR members can receive the My Buying Buddy IDX RETS feed as a combined feed, or as separate feeds from each of the original MLS.

My Buying Buddy IDX & CRM suite is available as three solutions - an IDX integration with any website, WordPress IDX plugin for WordPress websites, or as a full IDX-ready website. Each solution provides full MLS search and property display capability from RAPB+GFLR, and with the integrated CRM, Agents, Teams, and Offices can effectively capture more leads while automatically keeping-in-touch with home buyers and closing more sales.

"We are very pleased  to have integrated with RAPB+GFLR", said Paul Eastwood, Founder of My Buying Buddy IDX / CRM suite. "We are always striving to forge new relationships with MLSs across the country and our integration with RMLS will provide a whole new added benefit to Agents, Teams, and Offices."

The company conducts frequent, webinar presentations of the My Buying Buddy suite, during which Agents can see how to transform their website into a lead capture machine and automate lead management/follow-up. To attend the short webinar, visit https://mybuyingbuddy.com/request-live-demo.php

Contact
My Buying Buddy
Blue Fire Group
***@bluefiregroup.com
End
Source:Blue Fire Group
Email:***@bluefiregroup.com Email Verified
Tags:RAPB, GFLR, IDX
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Florida - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
