News By Tag
* RAPB
* GFLR
* IDX
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
My Buying Buddy integrated IDX / CRM solution now available for RAPB+GFLR
My Buying Buddy IDX / CRM suite has integrated with Realtors® Association of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale Realtors® following their merger, to provide an advanced IDX/RETS lead capture solution with a CRM lead management platform.
RAPB+GFLR members can receive the My Buying Buddy IDX RETS feed as a combined feed, or as separate feeds from each of the original MLS.
My Buying Buddy IDX & CRM suite is available as three solutions - an IDX integration with any website, WordPress IDX plugin for WordPress websites, or as a full IDX-ready website. Each solution provides full MLS search and property display capability from RAPB+GFLR, and with the integrated CRM, Agents, Teams, and Offices can effectively capture more leads while automatically keeping-in-touch with home buyers and closing more sales.
"We are very pleased to have integrated with RAPB+GFLR", said Paul Eastwood, Founder of My Buying Buddy IDX / CRM suite. "We are always striving to forge new relationships with MLSs across the country and our integration with RMLS will provide a whole new added benefit to Agents, Teams, and Offices."
The company conducts frequent, webinar presentations of the My Buying Buddy suite, during which Agents can see how to transform their website into a lead capture machine and automate lead management/follow-
Contact
My Buying Buddy
Blue Fire Group
***@bluefiregroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse