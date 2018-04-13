News By Tag
Date: April 18, 2018
Prime Performance Athlete Training's College Baseball Player Training and Development
A Facility Dedicated to Training Elite Baseball Players
Prime Performance Athlete Training, in Gaithersburg, Md, is looking for college baseball players looking to develop their skill and strength this summer. All athletes will get the opportunity to train and develop at a high level, and compete with like-minded players. By focusing on development, players will improve the skills needed to succeed at their collegiate level.
Prime Performance Athlete Training's College Athlete Prime 5 Training and Development Program will start on Monday, June 4th. This is an intensive 5 days a week program focused on the true development of college baseball players. The programs will consist of the Prime 5 Pitching/Throwing Program, which is a personalized throwing program designed to strengthen arms and prepare them to perform at their peak. The Prime 5 Small Group Hitting Classes, which is a personalized bat speed and movement program designed to increase bat speed and launch angle and other hitting metrics. Both of these programs will also include up to 5 days of strength and performance training. The third program is the Prime 5 Performance Training Program, this is just the 5 days a week strength and performance training designed for the athlete who is looking to get stronger and more explosive. All athletes will receive an initial assessment when they begin to allow our trainers to fully understand the athlete and to help write a personalized program.
Prime Performance Athlete Training is a 7,200 square foot facility, complete with everything from state of the art strength and conditioning equipment, large turf cages and mounds to provide the tools needed to help athletes avoid injury, get stronger, increase explosiveness and maximize on field performance. All programs at Prime Performance at highly data-driven allowing the athlete and trainers to be on the same page while working to improve every metric possible.
This past winter Prime Performance Athlete Training had the pleasure to work with Cleveland Indians outfielder Brandon Guyer. "Working with the Prime Performance team helped me train smarter and I've never felt so good. I feel like I am able to perform at a higher level after training here all offseason.", said Guyer. Owner and head trainer Tommy Johnson grew up in Montgomery County and had the opportunity to get drafter by the Seattle Mariners in 2008. "I had the good fortune to grow up here and eventually play at the professional level largely due to the support of so many people in our area and now I, along with my staff, have the opportunity to help other athletes pursue their dreams through the cutting edge training we're doing here at Prime." said owner Tommy Johnson.
The College Athlete Prime 5 Training and Development program starts on Monday, June 4 and is open to all current college baseball players. Classes start at 10:30am and go till 12:30pm, allowing for players to get food and get to any afternoon or evening games they may have. For more information please contact Brian J. Hall at bjhall@trainatprime.com. Follow us on twitter at @trainat_PRIME for the most up to date information or visit www.trainatprime.com and join our newsletter for a free at home training program.
