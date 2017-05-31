News By Tag
Prime Performance Athlete Training Celebrates Grand Opening
Media Contact:
Brian J. Hall
(240) 505-8633
Date: June 6, 2017
Prime Performance Athlete Training Celebrates Grand Opening.
A Facility Dedicated To Training Elite Baseball Players Has Opened in Gaithersburg, MD.
Prime Performance Athlete Training, in Gaithersburg, MD, is pleased to announce their grand opening. A celebration will take place on Sunday, June 11 from 1pm to 4pm. The celebration will include refreshments, facility tours and performance evaluations for baseball players.
Prime Performance Athlete Training is focused on both helping baseball players in the area to reach their potential and also helping adults feel, move and look like athletes. Driven by a passion to educate players, parents and coaches, Prime Performance is dedicated to supporting the rapidly improving baseball landscape in the region.
Prime Performance is location in a 7,200 square foot facility, complete with everything from state of the art strength and conditioning equipment, a large turf field, cages and mounds to provide the tools needed to help athletes avoid injury, get stronger, increase explosiveness and maximize on the field performance.
"We're excited to support local players, coaches and parents so that athletes can reach their potential" said owner Tommy Johnson. "I had the good fortune to grow up here and eventually play at the professional level largely due to the support of so many people in our area and now I, along with my staff, have the opportunity to help other athletes pursue their dreams though the cutting edge training we're doing here at Prime."
Facility tours will be available on June 11 during the Grand Opening. Membership information will also be available on that day, or at any time by calling (301) 442-4611 or by visiting www.trainatprime.com.
Prime Performance Athlete Training
Tommy Johnson
***@trainatprime.com
