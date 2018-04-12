News By Tag
Logan gives green light to rethink the future
A record crowd attended last year's sustainability festival at Griffith University's Logan Campus with standing room only at several of the hands-on workshops.
Organisers expect even bigger numbers this year with key presenters including wildlife photographer Steve Parish, Gardening Australia television host Costa Georgiadis and SBS River Cottage Australia presenter Paul West.
Councillor Jennie Breene, Chairperson - City Parks, Animals, Environment & Waste Committee, said organisers would stage several of this year's workshops in the university's auditorium which had seating for 200 people.
"Growing numbers of environmental devotees from across South East Queensland, including the Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Ipswich, Redlands and Brisbane, are looking for innovative ways to live environmentally-
She said 2018 LEAF, to be held on May 27, is the City of Logan's celebration of World Environment Day on June 5. It provides local eco-businesses the chance to showcase their services while also offering demonstrations, workshops, food trucks, children's activities and more. There will also be live music including Gold Coast Band, The Twine.
This year's theme is Rethink the Future and there will be a raft of presentations and demonstrations to be held throughout the day on cheese-making, bee-keeping, gardening, horticulture, wildlife photography, cooking, furniture upcycling and more.
Stall holders and presenters will provide advice and practical demonstrations on innovative ways to live leaner and greener and kids will be treated to an 'active and wild zone' complete with rock climbing, jumping castles and expressive bike classes.
"This is a must-do event for anyone interested in finding ways to reduce their carbon footprint," Councillor Breene said.
LEAF began in 2010 to inspire Logan residents and those living in surrounding areas to be conscious of their impact on the environment and to encourage an interactive relationship with the outdoors.
LEAF will take place Sunday 27 May 2018 from 10am-3pm at Griffith University Logan Campus, 68 University Drive, Meadowbrook. Entry and participation in all of the workshops is free.
For more information, visit www.logan.qld.gov.au/
