Authors Showcase Draws Nationally Acclaimed Writers To Atlanta For Free Event

Eyes on the Prize," Highlights The Achievements of Local And National Authors in FREE Exhibit

Tenisha Bell

-- You are cordially invited to the Friends' Council of the Atlanta University Center (AUC) Robert W. Woodruff Library's Annual Authors Program, "Eyes on the Prize". This annual event, now in its 5year, will be held onin the Virginia Lacy Jones Exhibition Hall at the AUC Woodruff Library and is open to the public.This year's books and authors are inspired by the theme, "Eyes on the Prize". Nearly 20 local and nationally acclaimed authors of both fiction and non-fiction titles will participate. Each author will be available to meet program attendees and speak with them about their work. Copies of their books will be available for purchase and personally signed by the authors. The books feature a variety of theme-related topics: spiritual growth and awakening, women's rights, prayer, incarceration, religion, freedom and the struggle for civil, gender and human rights.The 2018 keynote speakers are authors Dr. Erika Gibson, Vice President & Co-Founder of Vitality Health Care, Inc. and Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum, President Emerita of Spelman College. Dr. Tatum is the author of the national best seller,Originally published in 2008, the book was updated in 2017 to reflect the different world views of students who have grown up with social media, media portrayals of racialized police brutality, and the elections of U.S. Presidents Barak Obama and Donald Trump. Dr. Tatum is a renowned authority on the psychology of racism. Her book explores the issue of self-segregation by Black, White and Latino students in racially mixed environments.Atlanta's Erika Gibson is author ofIn this book, she addresses the challenges girls face throughout their lives and gives them the tools to help them make the right choices. Sensitive topics such as bullying, teen pregnancy, sexually transmitted diseases and homosexuality are covered, with Dr. Gibson laying the foundation for coping with and succeeding in life through the word of God.The Friends' Council of the AUC Woodruff Library is a diverse group of advocates who passionately support the AUC Woodruff Library. The Friends' Council sponsors community engagement activities, sharing the story of the Library with a broad audience to build awareness, raise visibility and help it reach greater success. Since 2013, the Author's Program has been held at the award-winning AUC Woodruff Library and has become the signature event of the Friends' Council.Established in 1982, the AUC Woodruff Library is a shared resource supporting a consortium of four independent Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs): Clark Atlanta University, the Interdenominational Theological Center, Morehouse College and Spelman College. Each of these prestigious schools comprising the AUC has a unique academic culture steeped in history, tradition and excellence. The Library is a nonprofit corporation under the Georgia Nonprofit Corporation Code and operates exclusively for educational and charitable purposes as defined in Section 501(c)3 of the IRS Code. It is governed by a ten-member Board of Trustees.