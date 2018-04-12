 
April 2018





Ormond Outpost to Host 'Yappy Hour' Wine Tasting Event

 
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - April 17, 2018 - PRLog -- Ormond Outpost will host a special 'Yappy Hour' wine tasting event for local residents and their canine friends on April 27 from 5-8 p.m.

The Yappy Hour wine tasting event will feature a variety of wines from around the world to taste a for free, provided by S.R. Perrott, as well as $2 beers and food from Hot Diggity Dog and a barbecue food truck.

There will be live music by Travis Barett Rudd along with multiple vendors, including Keys & Collars Pet Sitters, dog trainer Aaron Tucker, a low-cost pet shot clinic by the SPCA, Pawsitive photo booth, WoofSniffWagandCo apparel, Hollowpoint Jerky & Apparel, Dogtona Beach Pet Resort. Attendees are encouraged to visit Ormond Outposts' pet section during the event.

Event will benefit Hush Puppy Haven, a local nonprofit that provides temporary foster care for the pets of domestic violence victims while they seek shelter from abusive situations.

###

About Ormond Outpost

Ormond Outpost is a full-service retail store in the Ormond Beach area for all of your recreational needs. They have fishing, hunting, and camping supplies, and outdoor apparel, as well as a parts and service department. Ormond Outpost is proud to be a pet-friendly store. They are located at 1385 North US Hwy 1, Ormond Beach, Florida.

You may reach them by phone at (386) 944-9160, by email at sales@ormondoutpost.com, or visit them online at http://www.ormondoutpost.com or https://www.facebook.com/OrmondOutpost. For event information, visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1557283584388756/.

Justin Murphy
***@ormondoutpost.com
