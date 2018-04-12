Best Accommodation for the London Marathon

London Marathon

-- Athletes, charity fundraisers and more are preparing themselves for the London Marathon on April 22nd. All the vigorous training is taking place and all the mad costumes are being put together at this very moment.The 26.2 mile race starts at Blackheath and takes the runners past many landmarks throughout the city like Tower Bridge, Parliament Square and Buckingham Palace. The finish line is around St James' Park and the Horse Guards Parade. With roughly 39,000 runners expected to cross the finish line this year, viewers can be assured of an athletic treat.The first London Marathon was run on March 29th 1981 with 6,747 runners being accepted to take part. It has become synonymous with strange and colourful costumes, ranging from rhino to toilet costumes. While many take great joy running in bizarre attire, they all do it for a good cause. Those taking part set up their own fundraising page and donate all of their collected funds to a charity of their choice.With so many people expected to come down for the event, accommodation is key for their successful stay.There are serviced apartments all over London by Thesqua.re Serviced Apartments that give guests homely features like cosy furniture, flat screen TVs, fully equipped kitchens and so much more. From Canary Wharf, Shoreditch, Fitzrovia, South Kensington, Mayfair to even Greenwich, there are so many options for travellers to choose from.The London Marathon is an event unlike any other. There are few events that exhibit such passion and devotion to good causes. Spectator, runner, cheerer, anyone can have an exceptional day out and and be part of something greater.