AccuSystems Unveils Reimagined User Interface for Its Document Management System, AccuAccount
New user interface makes it easier for banks and credit unions to manage commercial loan documents.
AccuAccount is a document management system, designed specifically for the intricacies of managing commercial loan portfolios and credit files. AccuAccount integrates to more than 30 popular core banking systems, making it a flexible option for community banks and credit unions. In addition to offering a robust document imaging feature set, AccuAccount also simplifies document tracking and exception management, eliminating the need for manual ticklers and spreadsheets.
Banks and credit unions also rely on AccuAccount for managing deposit and trust account documentation. AccuAccount's sister product, AccuDoc, which also recently received a user interface upgrade, offers bank-wide imaging for back office functions, such as accounting, finance, and human resources.
About AccuSystems
AccuSystems, LLC develops software products for North American banks and credit unions. AccuSystems serves a sizable sector of the financial institution industry, exceeding $100 billion in combined assets. Each day, more than 15,000 bankers trust AccuAccount to manage more than 2,000,000 loans and accounts. The company's products streamline workflow processes, and provide accountability and control to management while increasing productivity.
AccuSystems, LLC is headquartered at 3921 Outlook Blvd, Pueblo, Colorado 81008.
Contact
AccuSystems, LLC
***@accusystem.net
