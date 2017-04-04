 
Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654


Loan Participation Automation Now Possible with AccuAccount

AccuAccount Streamlines Loan Management Process for Community Banks
 
 
PUEBLO, Colo. - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- AccuSystems recently announced a new loan participation module for AccuAccount, allowing financial institutions to easily share loan documentation with downstream banks. AccuAccount is a leading document and exception management software trusted by community banks and credit unions.

Managing and securely sharing customer tax returns, financial statements, and other documents with participating banks is simplified with AccuAccount's loan participation module. When new documents become available, participant banks are automatically notified by email, portal (FTP), or AccuAccount transfer. Rather than copying and mailing physical copies, AccuAccount securely transfers the files electronically.

The loan participation module solves a major pain point for financial institutions who manage participation loans.

AccuAccount is a popular document and exception management software application, designed specifically to assist financial institutions in managing commercial loan files. The software also helps institutions manage deposit and trust files, eliminating the need for a manual tickler system.

To learn more about AccuSystems and its document management solutions, visit: https://www.accusystem.com.

About AccuSystems

AccuSystems, LLC develops software products for North American banks and credit unions. AccuSystems serves a sizable sector of the community banking industry, exceeding $100 billion in combined assets. Each day, more than 14,000 bankers trust AccuAccount to manage more than 2,000,000 loans and accounts. The company's products streamline workflow processes, and provide accountability and control to management while increasing productivity.

AccuSystems, LLC is headquartered at 3921 Outlook Blvd, Pueblo, Colorado 81008.

Contact
Dina Godinez
***@accusystem.net
Source:
Email:***@accusystem.net Email Verified
Email:***@accusystem.net
