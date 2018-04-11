 
News By Tag
* Workers Compensation
* Insurance
* Injured Worker
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211


Benjamin F. Manion Returns to the Law Offices of Robert E. Wisniewski

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Workers Compensation
Insurance
Injured Worker

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Phoenix - Arizona - US

PHOENIX - April 16, 2018 - PRLog -- The Law Offices of Robert E. Wisniewski, a recognized leader in injured workers' compensation cases in Arizona, is pleased to announce that attorney Benjamin F. Manion has rejoined the firm following his leave of absence for family business in Costa Rica.  Mr. Manion returns to help injured workers in Maricopa and Yuma counties.

"Ben is an extremely strong workers' compensation attorney, with extensive knowledge, expertise and experience working with the insurance industry. We are glad to have Ben back at the firm after his leave of absence," said Bob Wisniewski. "Ben is highly respected by the workers' compensation community and understand the courtroom process at the Industrial Commission of Arizona. His fluency in Spanish is a great asset to the community he represents."

Mr. Manion is graduate of ASU Law School.  He has practiced workers' compensation law for over 13 years.

Ben explains his choice to return to the firm in simple terms, "The staff at the Law Offices of Robert E. Wisniewski are truly exceptional and allow me to zealously represent injured workers.  The culture of the firm and the compassion the staff shows each client is remarkable.  The motto here is 'we seek justice for the injured worker©', and everyone works hard to fulfill the mission."

About The Law Office of Robert E. Wisniewski (http://www.azhurtonthejob.com/about-us/)

The Law Offices of Robert E. Wisniewski is recognized as a leader in injured workers' compensation cases in Arizona since 1976. Mr. Wisniewski himself has litigated over 10,000 work related injury cases at Industrial Commission of Arizona hearings all across Arizona, representing thousands of Arizona injured workers. The firm seeks justice for the injured worker©.  www.azhurtonthejob.com or #AZHurt

Contact
Dawn White
***@azhurtonthejob.com
End
Source:Law Offices of Robert E. Wisniewski
Email:***@azhurtonthejob.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
It's All About the Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 16, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share