News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Benjamin F. Manion Returns to the Law Offices of Robert E. Wisniewski
"Ben is an extremely strong workers' compensation attorney, with extensive knowledge, expertise and experience working with the insurance industry. We are glad to have Ben back at the firm after his leave of absence," said Bob Wisniewski. "Ben is highly respected by the workers' compensation community and understand the courtroom process at the Industrial Commission of Arizona. His fluency in Spanish is a great asset to the community he represents."
Mr. Manion is graduate of ASU Law School. He has practiced workers' compensation law for over 13 years.
Ben explains his choice to return to the firm in simple terms, "The staff at the Law Offices of Robert E. Wisniewski are truly exceptional and allow me to zealously represent injured workers. The culture of the firm and the compassion the staff shows each client is remarkable. The motto here is 'we seek justice for the injured worker©', and everyone works hard to fulfill the mission."
About The Law Office of Robert E. Wisniewski (http://www.azhurtonthejob.com/
The Law Offices of Robert E. Wisniewski is recognized as a leader in injured workers' compensation cases in Arizona since 1976. Mr. Wisniewski himself has litigated over 10,000 work related injury cases at Industrial Commission of Arizona hearings all across Arizona, representing thousands of Arizona injured workers. The firm seeks justice for the injured worker©. www.azhurtonthejob.com or #AZHurt
Contact
Dawn White
***@azhurtonthejob.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse