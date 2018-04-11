 
Jarrett Thompson Insurance Partners with Insure for Your Cause to Help Feed Families in Barrhaven

Now you can donate part of your monthly insurance payment to The Barrhaven Food Cupboard and save money with discounted insurance rates at the same time.
 
 
OTTAWA, Ontario - April 16, 2018 - PRLog -- What if… your monthly home and auto insurance payment could help feed a family in Barrhaven?
The Barrhaven Food Cupboard and Jarrett Thompson Insurance and Financial Services have teamed up to offer a new twist on how you choose your home and auto insurance.
It's called Insure for Your Cause and with the help of Aviva Canada a portion of every months insurance payment will be donated to the Barrhaven Food Cupboard.
Can it get better?
Aviva has also offered a discounted rate for the Insure for Your Cause program so now you can also get access to group insurance rates while at the same time donating to the Barrhaven Food Cupboard.

We believe that as your insurance broker has to do more for our community. We believe that we can make a difference in the community we live in... and now you can too!

We have been serving the Barrhaven community for over eight years and we are Barrhaven's only full service Insurance Broker.

For more information please go to our landing page http://www.jarrettthompson.com/barrhaven-food-cupboard/ or call 613-825-3535 to get more information about how to save money and donate to a worthy cause in our neighbourhood.

Source:Jarrett Thompson Insurance and Financial Services
