 
News By Tag
* Assuage Spa
* Path2Freedom
* Tehjan Prendiville
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Naples
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211

Assuage Luxury Spa Hosts "Freedom Fundraiser" to Benefit Path2Freedom

 
 
Tehjan Prendiville, Ana Stevenson, Andrea Martin
Tehjan Prendiville, Ana Stevenson, Andrea Martin
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Assuage Spa
* Path2Freedom
* Tehjan Prendiville

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Naples - Florida - US

Subject:
* Events

NAPLES, Fla. - April 16, 2018 - PRLog -- Assuage Luxury Spa hosted a special event, "Freedom Fundraiser," April 12 at its Naples location that raised more than $2,000 for Path2Freedom, a local non-profit that helps local victims of human trafficking.

The event included complimentary skin consultations, product demonstrations, chair massages, tours, hors d'oeuvres, wine and silent auctions as well as raffles for gift baskets.

"Florida ranks number three in the nation in human trafficking. We are very thankful to good corporate neighbors like the Assuage Luxury Spa for helping us to serve the needs of child victims during their individual journeys from rescue to restoration," said Path2Freedom Founder Ana Stevenson.

Path2Freedom works with its partners to provide safe environments and long-term programs to help victims of human trafficking recover.  The non-profit organization currently is raising funds for a home for victims to create an environment of hope and healing.

Assuage  Luxury Spa and the office of Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Stephen Prendiville host regular events to raise money for local non-profits and have raised thousands of dollars to assist agencies in Collier and Lee counties.

Assuage Luxury Spa is a medical spa offering exotic relaxation treatments from around the globe, as well as contemporary equipment and state-of-the-art technology.  For example, Assuage was the first medical spa in the area to offer SculpSure technology, the first and only FDA-cleared non-invasive fat melting device to treat stubborn fat in just 25 minutes.

The spa was created by Tehjan Prendiville, a registered nurse with more than 30 years experience in the mental health field.  Her husband, Dr. Prendiville, is the medical director of the spa.

The Naples spa is located at 1201 Piper Boulevard, Unit 1, at the corner of Immokalee and Airport Pulling Roads.  The Fort Myers spa is located at 9407 Cypress Lake Drive.

For more information, call 239-333-1450 or visit www.assuagecenters.com .

Contact
Susan Bennett Marketing & Media, L.C.
***@susanbennett.biz
End
Source:Assuage Luxury Spa
Email:***@susanbennett.biz Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Susan Bennett Marketing & Media, L.C. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 16, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share