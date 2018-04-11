News By Tag
Assuage Luxury Spa Hosts "Freedom Fundraiser" to Benefit Path2Freedom
The event included complimentary skin consultations, product demonstrations, chair massages, tours, hors d'oeuvres, wine and silent auctions as well as raffles for gift baskets.
"Florida ranks number three in the nation in human trafficking. We are very thankful to good corporate neighbors like the Assuage Luxury Spa for helping us to serve the needs of child victims during their individual journeys from rescue to restoration,"
Path2Freedom works with its partners to provide safe environments and long-term programs to help victims of human trafficking recover. The non-profit organization currently is raising funds for a home for victims to create an environment of hope and healing.
Assuage Luxury Spa and the office of Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Stephen Prendiville host regular events to raise money for local non-profits and have raised thousands of dollars to assist agencies in Collier and Lee counties.
Assuage Luxury Spa is a medical spa offering exotic relaxation treatments from around the globe, as well as contemporary equipment and state-of-the-
The spa was created by Tehjan Prendiville, a registered nurse with more than 30 years experience in the mental health field. Her husband, Dr. Prendiville, is the medical director of the spa.
The Naples spa is located at 1201 Piper Boulevard, Unit 1, at the corner of Immokalee and Airport Pulling Roads. The Fort Myers spa is located at 9407 Cypress Lake Drive.
For more information, call 239-333-1450 or visit www.assuagecenters.com .
