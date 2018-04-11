News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Next Month's Workshop: Learn to Great Take Photos
IABC East Texas seminar features insights on reaching audiences through photography that communicates.
Reporters/Editors Note: You are welcome to attend this event and we will be happy to provide lunch for you. Please confirm attendance so we have a meal for you!
The saying "A picture is worth a thousand words" has never been truer in today's imaged-based society. We communicate through pictures and video on Facebook, Pinterest, Google+ and other social media platforms. As society embraces mobile devices like smartphones and tablets, our ability to reach our audiences through pictures that communicate is critical.
Learn how to improve your image creation with smartphones and tablets during this upcoming photography luncheon and workshop, sponsored by the East Texas Chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC). Local corporate photographer Callynth Finney will present "Great Photos from Your Cellphone" on Wednesday, May 16, at Callynth Photography, 117 E. Erwin St. in downtown Tyler, Texas.
The presentation begins with a lunch hour presentation that provides an overview of photography and how it impacts our lives and our work. Following the luncheon is a 90-minute workshop where attendees will discover insights, such as:
· How can you create the very best selfie?
· What backgrounds are most effective?
· How do you take excellent group shots?
· How do you compensate for inside lighting challenges?
· How do you set your phone to produce print-quality, high-resolution photos?
· What are five tips for improving images that most photographers don't even know?
Finney, a photographer since 1995, has been providing professional photography services throughout East Texas since 2008. She and her team provide commercial photography, professional headshots, portraiture, events coverage, photography workshops and private instruction.
About the event:
WHAT: Bimonthly Lunch Meeting
HOSTED BY: IABC East Texas Chapter
WHEN: May 16, 2018
TIME: Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Workshop: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
WHERE: Callynth Photography
117 E. Erwin St. (2 doors to the left of Don Juan's on the Square)
Metered parking or free parking at the Fair Plaza parking garage (Elm and Broadway)
COST: Lunch Session Only: $20 (members); $25 (non-members);
Workshop Session Only: $15 (members); $20 (non-members);
Lunch + Workshop: $35 (members); $45 (non-members);
To sign up for the luncheon, please visit EventBrite.com (https://www.eventbrite.com/
What is IABC?
The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) is a network of some 15,000 business communicators in over 80 countries. The IABC East Texas Chapter offers tools, resources and networking for corporate and freelance communicators at all stages of their careers. The chapter holds regular networking/mixer events, workshops and after-hours programs, providing unparalleled opportunities for career development through educational offerings and professional connections.
Media Contact
Tracy Torma, Torma Communications
and IABC East Texas Chapter Vice President
***@torma.com
832-293-3475
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse