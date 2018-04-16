News By Tag
Most Recognizable Cowboy in the World coming to Baytown for Fair and Bull Riding Concert
Baytown Fair and Rodeo Announces Tuff Hedeman Breakout Bull Riding
"A good example has twice the value of good advice," said Baytown bull riding production manager Chris Rankin in describing Hedeman's decision to join the area's do-gooders and sponsors. The professional announcer and bull riding production manager, Chris Rankin of Normangee brings this top flight event to Baytown each year to benefit the youth livestock exhibitors of the Baytown Fair and Rodeo.
"Events like these are crucial to our sport and are created to give bull riders the opportunity to "break out" and be noticed alongside some of the industry greats and it is imperative the events at this level survive, and I am just there to help out if I can," said Hedeman.
Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour supports the Baytown event after recently completing the first half of the season with events in Hobbs, El Paso, Las Vegas, Bossier City, and Fort Worth. Hedeman, known for mentoring and selecting top talent to compete will be in Baytown for the first time in the history of this event.
"This will mark the 8th year for the Baytown Fair & Rodeo to host a bull riding event, each year we try our best to bring the best bulls and bull riders available to the event. Any time you have World Champions and top riders like Cody Rostockyj, Cole Echols, Josh Barentine who are ranked in the top ten nationally - at a local event you know it is going to be a good night and we appreciate everyone's efforts especially Tuff's in coming personally to Baytown," said Rankin who will be producing this year's event from beginning to end with the help of his family.
Known as the Baytown Fair & Rodeo Challenge Bull Riding and Concert presented by Ron Craft Chevrolet and Wowco Equipment, the local event is in its 8th year. Immediately following the bull riding action ticket holders will be treated to the musical talents of Nashville country music artist Eric Paslay who was nominated for his "Forever Young" song released last year.
The May 5 Baytown fair closing bull riding event will bring heart stopping bull riding action from some of the nation's top cowboys as they take on the 2,000 pound foes, each hoping to win his share of the $10,000 total purse with Tuff Hedeman on-hand.
In addition to 2012 World Champion bull rider Josh Barentine, Johnson's Bayou, La., and several top ranked bull riders from the national Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour, being entered, the infamous Bryce Redo, a former Bullfighters Only champion from Crosby and Caleb Oostenryk from Morrison IL, will be making the trip to Baytown as the cowboy lifesavers protecting lives at every turn.
Local entries include nationally ranked Demond Haynes, the bull rider known on tour as part of the the "Houston solution", former Baytown Fair & Rodeo Jr. Bull Riding Champions Parker McCowan from Montgomery Tx, and Ross Freeman from Kountze TX.
Fans will have the opportunity to see the riders compete as each man will ride one bull and the top 12 riders will advance to the "short round" where the total aggregate score will determine this year's Baytown champion.
The Baytown Youth Fair is a 100% self-funded 501 C3 non-profit organization. In addition to maintaining the fairgrounds and providing the youth of Baytown many opportunities with their livestock, the organization, also provides valuable scholarships each year. "Its' all about the kids", said President Tony Dahlquist.
The gates open at 5:30 pm with the Bull Riding action beginning at 6:30 p.m. followed by the concert at 9 p.m. Ticket price is $15. Bull Riders and bull fighters will be available to sign autographs for the kids and ticket holders after the event. Event address: 7900 N. Main Street in Baytown.
For tickets visit dirtroadtickets.com and for more information about the events at the Baytown youth fair visit www.baytownyouthfair.org and entries for the May 4th Junior Bull Riding contest call Chris Rankin (979) 220-4677.
About the Baytown Youth Fair – To provide facilities and opportunities for area youth to exhibit their work in agricultural and homemaking projects; to promote improvement of livestock in the community and in the adjoining territory; to promote understanding and better knowledge of proper selection and care of livestock; to give youth an opportunity for training in leadership and sportsmanship;
