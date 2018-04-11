News By Tag
NEW RELEASE! Dr. David L. Vastola's The New Reality of Nutrients!
Much scientific evidence suggests that taking a daily multi-vitamin and mineral supplement is a sensible precaution to help avoid nutrient deficiencies. Vastola wrote The New Reality of Nutrients (http://loiaconoliteraryagency.com/
"Vitamins are really a misnomer when it comes to nutrient therapy because you must consider not only vitamins but minerals, trace elements and herbal remedies. In The New Reality of Nutrients, I go into a great deal of fundamental information about how, when, and the reasons why they are so important. I also outline my theories on aging and how to avoid the aging process. I also explain how current concepts are so outdated, like the RDA (recommended daily allowance), that need to be disregarded. As a sad corollary, nutritional collegiate programs lack an integrated approach to standard medical therapies, making them burdensome and ineffective. That's the reason why I wrote this book, to bridge what I see as a major obstacle in understanding and in using appropriately these nutritional supplements."
Dr. David L. Vastola (http://loiaconoliteraryagency.com/
Among his other patients in Palm Beach Gardens, he has many celebrities, as well as others of his community and internationally, who seek his no-nonsense approach to healthcare. James Biden, brother of former Vice President Joe Biden, is in the pilot as one of Dr. Vastola's patients. Improperly diagnosed by the White House physician, he sought out Dr. Vastola who correctly diagnosed him with a rare form of Leukemia. www.yourgoodhealthfl.com/
Published by Argus Publishing (http://www.a-
Media Contact
Loiacono Literary Agency
jeanie.loiacono@
9122302207
