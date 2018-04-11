 
Industry News





April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211

NEW RELEASE! Dr. David L. Vastola's The New Reality of Nutrients!

 
 
The New Reality of Nutrients cover
The New Reality of Nutrients cover
 
YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. - April 16, 2018 - PRLog -- NEW RELEASE! Dr. David L. Vastola's The New Reality of Nutrients!

Much scientific evidence suggests that taking a daily multi-vitamin and mineral supplement is a sensible precaution to help avoid nutrient deficiencies. Vastola wrote The New Reality of Nutrients (http://loiaconoliteraryagency.com/authors/dr-david-l-vastola-d-o/) to demystify the complicated world of vitamins, minerals, supplements, and herbs. His common-sense approach, combined with the science to back it up, explains what the product labels do not. FDA, RDA, and directional use provided on bottles are not necessarily individually applicable. Each person is unique and Vastola's technique of defragmenting the information on a personal level is enlightening.

"Vitamins are really a misnomer when it comes to nutrient therapy because you must consider not only vitamins but minerals, trace elements and herbal remedies. In The New Reality of Nutrients, I go into a great deal of fundamental information about how, when, and the reasons why they are so important. I also outline my theories on aging and how to avoid the aging process. I also explain how current concepts are so outdated, like the RDA (recommended daily allowance), that need to be disregarded. As a sad corollary, nutritional collegiate programs lack an integrated approach to standard medical therapies, making them burdensome and ineffective. That's the reason why I wrote this book, to bridge what I see as a major obstacle in understanding and in using appropriately these nutritional supplements."

Dr. David L. Vastola (http://loiaconoliteraryagency.com/authors/dr-david-l-vast...) is a Board Certified Internal Medicine and Gastroenterologist who has done extensive research proving that taking vitamins, minerals, and herbal supplements is a sensible precaution to avoiding nutrient deficiencies that are common throughout life. He also believes that candidness and positive communication between patient and physician, as well as being diligent and proactive, are the keys to staying healthy. He runs a private practice in Palm Beach, Florida, specializing in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology, and is often called the "Sherlock Holmes of Medicine" for uncovering problems other medical professionals missed. He has written four books, been married for thirty-five years and has five children, and employs an assistant lovingly named Patrick the Poodle. Dr. Vastola also has extensive media experience as a medical and nutrition expert on WJNO Radio, Fox News and CBS News in Florida.

Among his other patients in Palm Beach Gardens, he has many celebrities, as well as others of his community and internationally, who seek his no-nonsense approach to healthcare. James Biden, brother of former Vice President Joe Biden, is in the pilot as one of Dr. Vastola's patients. Improperly diagnosed by the White House physician, he sought out Dr. Vastola who correctly diagnosed him with a rare form of Leukemia. www.yourgoodhealthfl.com/

Published by Argus Publishing (http://www.a-argusbooks.com)  Represented by Loiacono Literary Agency (http://loiaconoliteraryagency.com)

Media Contact
Loiacono Literary Agency
jeanie.loiacono@loiaconoliteraryagency.com
9122302207
Click to Share