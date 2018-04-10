New Study Finds IT Professionals Lack Confidence in their Ability to Detect Cyberbreaches

Comprehensive cybersecurity study investigates how organizations around the world perceive and prepare for cyberthreats

-- LogRhythm (http://www.tcfnewswire.net/en/company/logrhythm), The Security Intelligence Company, today released its annual benchmark survey, which measures the cybersecurity perceptions and practices of organizations in the United States, United Kingdom, and Asia-Pacific regions.Among its top findings, the new research study, Cybersecurity:Perceptions & Practices, found that less than half of all organizations were able to detect a major cybersecurity incident within one hour. Even more concerning, less than one-third said that even if they detected a major incident, they would be unable to contain it within an hour.The study, conducted by Widmeyer, which surveyed 751 IT decision makers from the U.S., U.K. and Asia-Pacific, also revealed that a majority of organizations are only moderately confident in their ability to protect their companies against hackers."Cyber threats continue to grow in volume and intensity. Seemingly every month, another massive security breach dominates the headlines," said Matt Winter, VP of Marketing and Business Development at LogRhythm. "To combat these threats, organizations need to carefully plan their budgets and strategies, while developing effective programs that tackle specific threats and keep them one step ahead of cyberattackers."The Current State of Security MaturityMany companies are focused on growing their security maturity, and team size is an important indicator. The survey revealed that, on average, companies employ 12 cybersecurity professionals in their organization. However, more than half of the respondents said that they employ 10 or fewer professionals on their teams.Special threat detection programs are another indicator of security maturity. This study found that most decision makers—more than 70 percent of respondents—have programs in place to detect specific threats, such as ransomware, insider or employee threats, and denial of service attacks. The vast majority of IT decision makers—95 percent—also use security software to prevent and react to threats. And more than a quarter deploy at least 10 security software solutions to manage security threats.Level of Security ConfidenceWhen it comes to confidence levels, about half of security decision makers believe that a determined hacker can still breach their organization. In fact, over one-third reported that their company has experienced a breach in the past year—ranging from 29 percent in the United States to 39 percent in the Asia-Pacific region.Ability to Respond to CyberthreatsThere are many factors that enable a security team to quickly detect and respond to an incident, including technology, process, programs, and people. When it comes to technology, a strong majority (nearly 80 percent) of IT executives said that a platform for security management, analysis, and response is beneficial—though only about a third rate such a platform as very beneficial. This response may reinforce the notion that true security confidence cannot be created with technology alone.