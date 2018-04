Acclaimed Ensemble Aubade to Perform at Herkimer College, music for flute, viola, harp

Boston's esteemed Ensemble Aubade (Peter H. Bloom, flute; Francis Grimes, viola; Mary Jane Rupert, harp) to perform at Herkimer College on April 20 at 7 pm. Chamber music by Claude Debussy, Maurice Ravel, Arnold Bax, and Ladislas de Rohozinski.

Contact

Rebecca DeLamotte

Americas Musicworks

delamotte-amw@ comcast.net

16177768778 Rebecca DeLamotteAmericas Musicworks16177768778

-- Ensemble Aubade (Peter H. Bloom, flute; Francis Grimes, viola; Mary Jane Rupert, harp) will perform an exhilarating chamber music concert featuring Claude Debussy'sone of the great works of the 20century. Other selections will include: the lush and thrillingby Maurice Ravel, the delightfulby Ladislas de Rohozinski, and the evocativeby Arnold Bax. The concert is presented by the Robert H. Wood Great Artists Series at Herkimer College on Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00 pm, Herkimer College, Sarkus-Busch Theater, 100 Reservoir Rd, Herkimer, New York 13350. Free Admission. Information:315.866.0300, x8269Ensemble Aubade concertizes across the country, acclaimed for superb artistry and captivating performances. The group has been hailed for "intensity, imagination, skill, and finesse" (St. Lawrence University) and "rich interpretations and beautiful contrasts" (West Claremont Center for the Arts).whose playing has been called "a revelation for unforced sweetness and strength" (), performs in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Far East; is featured on more than 40 recordings (Sony Classical, Dorian, Leo Records, other labels); is a faculty member of the Snow Pond Composers Workshop; and is a winner of the American Musicological Society's Noah Greenberg Award. He has concertized in London, Bangkok, Canberra, Wellington, Ottawa, and other world capitals, and in hundreds of cities across 40 states and four continents. He is a veteran of the legendary Aardvark Jazz Orchestra (45season).praised byas exhibiting "indeed real sensitivity,"has performed throughout the world from Carnegie Recital Hall to the Beijing Concert Hall. She has appeared as concert pianist and harpist with chamber ensembles, choral groups and orchestras across the United States. She serves on the faculties of Boston College and Tufts University and taught previously at Western Michigan University, MIT, and Wellesley College, where she taught harp for 20 years.has performed with the Boston Pops, Boston Opera, Boston Ballet, Masterworks Chorale and other distinguished ensembles, and regularly serves in the orchestras of the Colonial and Schubert Theatres. He toured nationally with the Star Wars Orchestra and has performed with choral groups in England, Italy and the Czech Republic.have toured New Zealand, Australia, Thailand and across the United States. They've been"the very best players playing at the height of their powers" (University of Canberra College of Music, Australia).Ensemble Aubade is managed exclusively by Americas Musicworks, Rebecca DeLamotte, Director Telephone 617-776-8778. To read about Ensemble Aubade, visit http://www.americasmusicworks.com/ ensemble-aubade.html For more about Noteworthy Sheet Music, go here: https://www.noteworthysheetmusic.com/