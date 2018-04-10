Acclaimed Ensemble Aubade to Perform at Herkimer College, music for flute, viola, harp

Boston's esteemed Ensemble Aubade (Peter H. Bloom, flute; Francis Grimes, viola; Mary Jane Rupert, harp) to perform at Herkimer College on April 20 at 7 pm. Chamber music by Claude Debussy, Maurice Ravel, Arnold Bax, and Ladislas de Rohozinski.