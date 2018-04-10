News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Acclaimed Ensemble Aubade to Perform at Herkimer College, music for flute, viola, harp
Boston's esteemed Ensemble Aubade (Peter H. Bloom, flute; Francis Grimes, viola; Mary Jane Rupert, harp) to perform at Herkimer College on April 20 at 7 pm. Chamber music by Claude Debussy, Maurice Ravel, Arnold Bax, and Ladislas de Rohozinski.
Ensemble Aubade concertizes across the country, acclaimed for superb artistry and captivating performances. The group has been hailed for "intensity, imagination, skill, and finesse" (St. Lawrence University) and "rich interpretations and beautiful contrasts" (West Claremont Center for the Arts).
Peter H. Bloom, flute, whose playing has been called "a revelation for unforced sweetness and strength" (The Boston Globe), performs in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Far East; is featured on more than 40 recordings (Sony Classical, Dorian, Leo Records, other labels); is a faculty member of the Snow Pond Composers Workshop; and is a winner of the American Musicological Society's Noah Greenberg Award. He has concertized in London, Bangkok, Canberra, Wellington, Ottawa, and other world capitals, and in hundreds of cities across 40 states and four continents. He is a veteran of the legendary Aardvark Jazz Orchestra (45th season).
Mary Jane Rupert, harp, praised by The New York Times as exhibiting "indeed real sensitivity,"
Francis Grimes, viola,has performed with the Boston Pops, Boston Opera, Boston Ballet, Masterworks Chorale and other distinguished ensembles, and regularly serves in the orchestras of the Colonial and Schubert Theatres. He toured nationally with the Star Wars Orchestra and has performed with choral groups in England, Italy and the Czech Republic.
Peter H. Bloom and Mary Jane Rupert, performing as the Duo "2", have toured New Zealand, Australia, Thailand and across the United States. They've been called "the very best players playing at the height of their powers" (University of Canberra College of Music, Australia).
Ensemble Aubade is managed exclusively by Americas Musicworks, Rebecca DeLamotte, Director Telephone 617-776-8778. To read about Ensemble Aubade, visit http://www.americasmusicworks.com/
Contact
Rebecca DeLamotte
Americas Musicworks
delamotte-amw@
16177768778
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse