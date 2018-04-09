 
Industry News





April 2018
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
1514131211109

Fridge Art Fair NYC: Edition 6

Fridge Art Fair NYC is returning to the Nu Hotel in downtown Brooklyn for its 6th edition during Frieze Week / NY Art Week. This highly anticipated event will feature a David Bowie tribute running concurrently with the Brooklyn Museum,
 
 
Fridge Art Fair NYC May 2-6 2018
Fridge Art Fair NYC May 2-6 2018
 
NEW YORK - April 14, 2018 - PRLog -- Fridge Art Fair NYC: Tonya's Tasty Triple Axel Icebox Cake:
Featuring Ziggy Stardust's Powdered Donuts: Edition #6

Fridge Art Fair NYC is returning to the Nu Hotel in downtown Brooklyn for its 6th edition during Frieze Week / NY Art Week.  This highly anticipated event will feature a David Bowie tribute running concurrently with the Bowie Brooklyn Museum exhibition, among several other quirky arts and food presentations.

Fair Dates and Hours: Thursday May 3rd: 1:00 PM – 9:00 PM Friday May 4th: 1:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Saturday May 5th: 1:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Sunday May 6th: 12:00 PM –5:00 PM

Fair Location: NU Hotel, Brooklyn
85 Smith Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
(nuhotel.com)

Wednesday May 2nd:
2:00 – 5:00 PM    Fridge VIP/Press Preview 5:00 – 9:00 PM    Fridge All Star Celebrities' on Ice: The Fridge Grand Gala:  A Benefit for Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue (detroitpitcrew.com) 

Thursday May 3rd:
6:30 – 9:00 PM    Celebrity TV Dog Hallway of Fame Museum (The Hague, The Netherlands) Presents: The Pet induction ceremony

Friday May 4th
6:30 – 9:00 PM    An Evening with Anaïs Laurent artist and Gallerist: Galerie Quint-Essences Avignon, France

 Saturday May 5th
7:30 – 9:00 PM    "Charmed Life" in honor of "Sweetie" Daniel Booth (1966-2017)  

Sunday May 6th
1:00 – 2:00 PM
A day with ARTpublika: Liz Publika, founder and editor-in-chief of ARTpublika Magazine, is honored to be the special events coordinator at this year's Fridge Art Fair. It is both a privilege and a pleasure to speak about her work and the incredible artist who was David Bowie.

Selected Ongoing Special Projects:

Tonya Harding "Celebrities on Ice" Video Lounge featuring Tonya Harding

David Bowie "Ziggy Stardust" Balloon Project

Patrick Ogle's Manapare.us Project featuring former Icecapade Dancers

 Amanda Acosta's Fridge Curatorial Project

About Fridge Art Fair: 
Fridge Art Fair was born in 2013 on New York's Lower East Side. Fridge Art Fair is the boutique, soft sell, dog-friendly satellite fair dubbed by Art Info as "the baby who has refused to obey orders to stand outside the door while the adults confabulate inside." (artinfo.com)

Eric Ginsburg:
Fridge Art Fair Founder and Artist, Eric Ginsburg (http://worldoferic.com), is best known for his unique and whimsical dog and cat portraits that consist of soulful and painterly qualities. Ginsburg credits his success to patron and friend Sol LeWitt who commissioned works and served as a mentor, along with William Wegman, who served both as Eric's "pen pal" and as a "kind of a hero." Ginsburg's works are found in public & private collections around the world including: Herb & Dorothy Vogel Collection of the National Gallery of Art, Corrie ten Boom Museum (Netherlands), The New Britain Museum of American Art, The Cartin Collection, Cindy Sherman, Fred Dorfman, William Wegman, Agnes Gund, Paula Cooper, and the LeWitt Collection.

info@fridgeartfair.com
http://fridgeartfair.com

