Fridge Art Fair NYC: Edition 6

-- Fridge Art Fair NYC: Tonya's Tasty Triple Axel Icebox Cake:Featuring Ziggy Stardust's Powdered Donuts: Edition #6Fridge Art Fair NYC is returning to the Nu Hotel in downtown Brooklyn for its 6th edition during Frieze Week / NY Art Week. This highly anticipated event will feature a David Bowie tribute running concurrently with the Bowie Brooklyn Museum exhibition, among several other quirky arts and food presentations.Fair Dates and Hours: Thursday May 3rd: 1:00 PM – 9:00 PM Friday May 4th: 1:00 PM – 9:00 PMSaturday May 5th: 1:00 PM – 9:00 PMSunday May 6th: 12:00 PM –5:00 PMFair Location: NU Hotel, Brooklyn85 Smith Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201(nuhotel.com)Wednesday May 2nd:2:00 – 5:00 PM Fridge VIP/Press Preview 5:00 – 9:00 PM Fridge All Star Celebrities' on Ice: The Fridge Grand Gala: A Benefit for Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue (detroitpitcrew.com)Thursday May 3rd:6:30 – 9:00 PM Celebrity TV Dog Hallway of Fame Museum (The Hague, The Netherlands)Presents: The Pet induction ceremonyFriday May 4th6:30 – 9:00 PM An Evening with Anaïs Laurent artist and Gallerist: Galerie Quint-Essences Avignon, FranceSaturday May 5th7:30 – 9:00 PM "Charmed Life" in honor of "Sweetie" Daniel Booth (1966-2017)Sunday May 6th1:00 – 2:00 PMA day with ARTpublika: Liz Publika, founder and editor-in-chief of ARTpublika Magazine, is honored to be the special events coordinator at this year's Fridge Art Fair. It is both a privilege and a pleasure to speak about her work and the incredible artist who was David Bowie.Selected Ongoing Special Projects:Tonya Harding "Celebrities on Ice" Video Lounge featuring Tonya HardingDavid Bowie "Ziggy Stardust" Balloon ProjectPatrick Ogle's Manapare.us Project featuring former Icecapade DancersAmanda Acosta's Fridge Curatorial ProjectAbout Fridge Art Fair:Fridge Art Fair was born in 2013 on New York's Lower East Side. Fridge Art Fair is the boutique, soft sell, dog-friendly satellite fair dubbed by Art Info as "the baby who has refused to obey orders to stand outside the door while the adults confabulate inside." (artinfo.com)Eric Ginsburg:Fridge Art Fair Founder and Artist, Eric Ginsburg ( http://worldoferic.com ), is best known for his unique and whimsical dog and cat portraits that consist of soulful and painterly qualities. Ginsburg credits his success to patron and friend Sol LeWitt who commissioned works and served as a mentor, along with William Wegman, who served both as Eric's "pen pal" and as a "kind of a hero." Ginsburg's works are found in public & private collections around the world including: Herb & Dorothy Vogel Collection of the National Gallery of Art, Corrie ten Boom Museum (Netherlands), The New Britain Museum of American Art, The Cartin Collection, Cindy Sherman, Fred Dorfman, William Wegman, Agnes Gund, Paula Cooper, and the LeWitt Collection.info@fridgeartfair.com