Fawkner Residents Assoc celebrates milestone; grassroots anger against development continues to rise

--celebrated its first anniversary this month and reflecting on the previous twelve months founder Mr Joe Perri affirmed that overdevelopment and its impact on the local community is by far the number one concern of residents.Mr Perri compares the current government zeal for development to the 1991 Hollywood movie Thelma & Louise with Australia's three layers of government hands entwined in the car driving to the cliff in order to escape their pursuers. Regrettably in the Aussie scenario the residents of the World's Most Liveable City are reluctant passengers in the car heading for the abyss.Furthermore, Mr Perri predicts that common sense and the principles of sustainable cities and communities will ultimately prevail long before the Thelma & Louise void is sighted. The combined force of grassroots community anger voiced through the rapidly growing number of resident action groups will compel government to put the brakes on development and rethink political agendas.Looking back on the Residents group's first year it now comprises over 60 members with the majority represented on its Facebook (38) site.Challenging the worst cases of development will continue to be the Fawkner Residents main undertaking for the foreseeable future affirmed Mr Perri."Although adamant that this current phase of development will eventually come to a halt, the longer it continues, the greater the legacy of social and community damage will be accumulated in our suburbs for future generations to address", said Mr Perri."On all levels the myth that increased density in suburbs like Fawkner is needed to provide affordable housing and prevent urban sprawl is being seen as an appalling failure fuelling escalating resident anger".Housing hasn't become affordable (new and established). Established homes in Fawkner have increased in value with 'would be' new home owners forced to compete with developers and speculators.In their zeal to acquire Fawkner properties developers are paying far above market value and then squeezing the maximum number of dwellings (we don't call them homes anymore) onto the acquired site in order to recoup costs and maximise profits.A further outcome of the 'squeeze' has been developers with no regard for the consequences seeking Moreland Council to waive on-site carparking requirements – especially for visitors – thus cluttering and making unsafe once quiet Fawkner suburban streets.It hasn't reduced the urban sprawl – in fact it has been accelerated.Quantity over quality has resulted in Fawkner being awash with 'cookie cutter' designs of no architectural merit that clash with neighbourhood character; fail the needs of local residents – dwellings with one/two small bedrooms that don't suit families, professional couples and aren't disabled friendly for empty nesters/pensioners wanting to downsize.And the list goes on!Mr Perri concluded, "Although very satisfied to have achieved the Fawkner Residents Association's first anniversary milestone, our focus will be the ongoing challenge of the worst examples of overdevelopment and issues of social and community concern for our residents".Mr. Joe PerriMobile: +61 412 112 545Email: joe.perri1@gmail.com