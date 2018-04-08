 
Lennar's Grand Opens first Everything's Included® home at Bridges on Saturday, April 28

 
 
Lennar will open Bridge's first Everything's Included® model on April 28.
AUBURN, Wash. - April 13, 2018 - PRLog -- Lennar is excited to Grand Open the first Everything's Included® home to be offered at Bridges with a special event on Saturday, April 28. Bridges is a new home community that will offer three floorplans in total. A select number of homes will be available at the event, where attendees can enjoy complimentary food from the Yummy Box Food Truck and face painting and balloon art for the little ones from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"We are so excited to begin offering our signature Everything's Included® program at Bridges, a beautiful community in Auburn," said Bill Salvesen, Division President for Lennar Seattle. "These homes come with all the bells and whistles, including our new home automation package for a modern and connected living experience."

Though eventually three Lennar floorplans will be offered at Bridges, at the time of the event only the Meridian plan will be available for sale. This gorgeous two-story home provides 3,081 square feet of spacious living space with four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and a two-bay garage. On the main floor is a convenient guest suite or fifth bedroom along with an open-concept living space where the gourmet kitchen, dining area and great room effortlessly connect. Upstairs is a large bonus room and four more bedrooms including the luxurious master suite.

Coming soon to this community are the Adams and Ashland plans. Both three-story home designs, sizes range from approximately 2,855 to 3,041 square feet and offer four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms.

Every new home at Bridges is now part of Lennar's Everything's Included® program, which provides a high level of custom-like features as standard and at no additional cost. These include stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, full-height tile backsplashes, front and rear landscaping, fencing and a whole host of new home automation products and technology.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Welcome Home Center, located at 29630 121st Place SE in Auburn. For more information visit www.lennar.com/seattle or call 855-761-9440.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of Lennar's homes and others. Lennar's Rialto segment is a vertically integrated asset management platform focused on investing throughout the commercial real estate capital structure. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Previous press releases and further information about Lennar may be obtained at the "Investor Relations" section of Lennar's website, www.lennar.com.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
9492830202
End
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
