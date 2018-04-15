 
News By Tag
* Commonwealth children
* Professor Chris Imafidon
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
16151413121110


Professor Chris Imafidon speaks in defence of innocent children invited to the UK in the 60s & 70s

Ahead of the #Commonwealth summit in London, Professor Chris Imafidon has agreed to speak in support of innocent kids who now face deportation on a major TV network tonight at 7pm (UK). It will be streamed on social media #Windrush #ProfChrisImafidon
 
LONDON - April 15, 2018 - PRLog -- Ahead of the #Commonwealth summit in London,  Professor Chris Imafidon  have agreed to break my silence on the issue of the deportation of innocent children. Prof Chris Imafidon spoke to RT -TV,  on a major TV network tonight at 7pm (UK). It was streamed on social media with the hashtags of  #Windrush #ProfChrisImafidon #ChrisImafidon #ProfessorChrisImafidon

Professor Chris Imafidon will also lead the Excellence in Education programme's delegation to the Evensong marking the 25th meeting of the Commonwealth Heads of Government being held at Westminster Abbey on 15th April 2018.

The Address will be given by His Grace the Archbishop of Canterbury, The Most Revd and Rt Hon Justin Welby. The Commonwealth is a diverse community of 53 nations that work together to promote prosperity, democracy and peace. In April 2018, the UK is hosting the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) when leaders from all the member countries will meet. The week-long summit is expected to attract around 500 leaders from governments, business and civil society

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zvKCZZq7SC0&feature=y...



http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-43726976

Media Contact
Hannah Rivers, MA (Oxon)
info@excellenceineducation.org.uk
07968285848
End
Source:Hannah Rivers, Excellence in Education.org.uk
Email:***@excellenceineducation.org.uk Email Verified
Tags:Commonwealth children, Professor Chris Imafidon
Industry:Government
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Surveys
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 15, 2018
Excellence in Education News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 15, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share