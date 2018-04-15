Professor Chris Imafidon speaks in defence of innocent children invited to the UK in the 60s & 70s

Ahead of the #Commonwealth summit in London, Professor Chris Imafidon has agreed to speak in support of innocent kids who now face deportation on a major TV network tonight at 7pm (UK). It will be streamed on social media #Windrush #ProfChrisImafidon

-- Ahead of the #Commonwealth summit in London, Professor Chris Imafidon have agreed to break my silence on the issue of the deportation of innocent children. Prof Chris Imafidon spoke to RT -TV, on a major TV network tonight at 7pm (UK). It was streamed on social media with the hashtags of #Windrush #ProfChrisImafidon #ChrisImafidon #ProfessorChrisImafidonProfessor Chris Imafidon will also lead the Excellence in Education programme's delegation to the Evensong marking the 25th meeting of the Commonwealth Heads of Government being held at Westminster Abbey on 15th April 2018.The Address will be given by His Grace the Archbishop of Canterbury, The Most Revd and Rt Hon Justin Welby. The Commonwealth is a diverse community of 53 nations that work together to promote prosperity, democracy and peace. In April 2018, the UK is hosting the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) when leaders from all the member countries will meet. The week-long summit is expected to attract around 500 leaders from governments, business and civil societyhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-43726976