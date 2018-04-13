News By Tag
Amirakal Marketing signs Netflix star Jimmy Gary Jr
Former National Football League player-turned actor joins roster
Jimmy Gary, Jr. grew up in Okeechobee, FL where he played high school football until his graduation in 1991. He was a three sport athlete, playing football, basketball and running track. During his senior year, he earned several accolades, including "Parade All-American"
He attended West Virginia University where he joined Omega Psi Phi Fraternity during his sophomore year. After his senior year at WVU, he accomplished his ultimate dream of being drafted to the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks. After his time in the NFL, his passions took him to NYC to pursue his acting career.
Currently on TV, Gary plays CO Rikerson on the Netflix series, "Orange is the New Black"; Justin on Hulu's "The Path". Previously, he played Marco Prince on Showtime's "Nurse Jackie". He has completed three productions with The Negro Ensemble Company (NEC). Mr. Gary has done 3 productions for The Negro Ensemble Company (NEC). He is currently playing Private C.J. Memphis in A Soldier's Play; he played Eugene in Hercules Didn't Wade in the Water and Clem in Day of Absence. His other theater credits include, William Bond in The Whaleship Essex by Joe Firbrich; Jack Johnson in Unforgivable Blackness; Charles the Wrestler in As You Like It; Will Parish in Fly'n West; Sergeant Brown in Guns Shackles & Winter Coats; Zach in Esther Armah's Forgive Me?; Buster in Still Life Goes On; and TC Thomas in a Staged Reading of a great film called The Jones Men directed by Woodie King Jr.
His film credits include: Netflix's "First Match" (2018) and "By Dawn" (2018). He can be seen as Officer Jones in "HappyThankYouMorePlease"
Amirakal Marketing will be handling media and public relations for Jimmy Gary Jr. and helping him to promote his current and upcoming events and features. To connect with Jimmy, follow him on Instagram at @jimmygaryjr and on Twitter at @jimmygaryjr and follow his FB page @JGaryJr. For media and press inquiries for Jimmy Gary Jr., contact Amirakal Marketing at pr@amirakalmarketing.com or call 866-441-3583.
About Amirakal Marketing:
Amirakal Marketing is a full-service marketing and branding firm founded in the Metro Atlanta area, now based in Central New Jersey. The company handles all areas of marketing for their clients including promotional products, customized apparel, print marketing, media and public relations. Their clients include small businesses, large corporations and government agencies, public school systems and local churches, civic and non-profit organizations, professional athletes, entertainers and celebrities across the country. For more information on marketing and PR services, contact them at 866-441-3583, connect with them on social media or email pr@amirakalmarketing.com.
