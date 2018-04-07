News By Tag
"Lost in a Dream" Singing Competition Winner to Be Chosen on April 15 for $20,000 Prize!
"Lost in a Dream" is the theme song from the feature film "Finding Julia," which stars actress, singer and philanthropist Ha Phuong, who sponsored the competition to help aspiring singers break into the music business.
The finalists include: Jen Fellman (New York), Daryl Glenn (New York), Lindsey Do (California)
The singer with the best live performance will win a $20,000 prize! Additionally, the winner's performance will be taped and sent to top talent managers. Plus, the finalist with the most unique live performance will be awarded a $5,000 prize!
Their performances will be judged by Ha Phuong, famed voice coach and performer Alissa Grimaldi, veteran composer/producer Milosz Jeziorski, music engineer/producer Jay Messina --- whose credits include Eddie Palmieri, Aerosmith, KISS, Miles Davis, John Lennon, Peter Frampton, Patti Smith, Cheap Trick -- famed record producer Jack Douglas -- who has worked with John Lennon, Aerosmith, Blue Öyster Cult, the New York Dolls and Cheap Trick -- and two-time Grammy winner William Salter; Ha Phuong will sing one of Slater's songs at the show.
The live audience and those watching the live stream on Facebook.com/
Ha Phuong is a superstar singer and actress in her native Vietnam, where she has released several top selling albums and popular videos. Now living in New York City, Ha Phuong is building her U.S. career. Ha Phuong's original version of "Lost in a Dream" appears in her film "Finding Julia," which she stars in with Richard Chamberlain and Andrew McCarthy.
All proceeds from the "Finding Julia" film, book and music go to the Ha Phuong Foundation, which helps young people enter music and entertainment. Ha Phuong also sponsors the Ha Phuong Young Female Filmmakers Initiative -- through the nonprofit New York Women in Film and Television – to help aspiring female filmmakers. Learn more at the websites below.
YouTube.com/
FindingJulia.net
HaPhuongWorld.com
Contact:
Lori.DeWaal@
818-817-4444
