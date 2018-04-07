 
News By Tag
* Singing Competition
* Film
* Non-profit
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987


"Lost in a Dream" Singing Competition Winner to Be Chosen on April 15 for $20,000 Prize!

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Singing Competition
* Film
* Non-profit

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Events

NEW YORK - April 12, 2018 - PRLog -- The five finalists of the "Lost in a Dream" karaoke-style competition will perform live from 3pm-4:30pm on April 15 at the St. Jean Baptiste Church Theater located at 184 East 76th Street in New York City, where a winner will be chosen! Admission is free and the show will be live-streamed on Facebook.com/HaPhuongArtist/.

"Lost in a Dream" is the theme song from the feature film "Finding Julia," which stars actress, singer and philanthropist Ha Phuong, who sponsored the competition to help aspiring singers break into the music business.

The finalists include: Jen Fellman (New York), Daryl Glenn (New York), Lindsey Do (California), Michelle My Thanh Nguyen (New York), and Meena Ha (Washington State).

The singer with the best live performance will win a $20,000 prize! Additionally, the winner's performance will be taped and sent to top talent managers. Plus, the finalist with the most unique live performance will be awarded a $5,000 prize!

Their performances will be judged by Ha Phuong, famed voice coach and performer Alissa Grimaldi, veteran composer/producer Milosz Jeziorski, music engineer/producer Jay Messina --- whose credits include Eddie Palmieri, Aerosmith, KISS, Miles Davis, John Lennon, Peter Frampton, Patti Smith, Cheap Trick -- famed record producer Jack Douglas -- who has worked with John Lennon, Aerosmith, Blue Öyster Cult, the New York Dolls and Cheap Trick -- and two-time Grammy winner William Salter; Ha Phuong will sing one of Slater's songs at the show.

The live audience and those watching the live stream on Facebook.com/HaPhuongArtist/ will also have a chance to influence the judges' decision by voting for their favorites via text message.

Ha Phuong is a superstar singer and actress in her native Vietnam, where she has released several top selling albums and popular videos. Now living in New York City, Ha Phuong is building her U.S. career. Ha Phuong's original version of "Lost in a Dream" appears in her film "Finding Julia," which she stars in with Richard Chamberlain and Andrew McCarthy.

All proceeds from the "Finding Julia" film, book and music go to the Ha Phuong Foundation, which helps young people enter music and entertainment. Ha Phuong also sponsors the Ha Phuong Young Female Filmmakers Initiative -- through the nonprofit New York Women in Film and Television – to help aspiring female filmmakers. Learn more at the websites below.

YouTube.com/watch?v=bCt5KVc8awY

FindingJulia.net

HaPhuongWorld.com

 Contact: Lori De Waal

    Lori.DeWaal@DeWaalPR.com

    818-817-4444
End
Source:Ha Phuong Chu Tran
Email:***@dewaalpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Singing Competition, Film, Non-profit
Industry:Entertainment
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
De Waal & Associates News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 12, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share