April 2018
Wanda Kerr Earns Real Estate Broker License

SARASOTA, Fla. - April 13, 2018 - PRLog -- Wanda Kerr of RE/MAX Alliance Group has received her Florida real estate broker license. Her continuing training is part of an ongoing commitment to professionally and expertly serve her clients, the real estate industry and community at large.

         Kerr has 25 of experience in local real estate sales. Her efforts have won her the Certificate of Excellence in Real Estate by Broker★Agent™ Advisor for achievement, potential, leadership, ethics, community value, experience, capability and trust for her service. She is an agent in the RE/MAX Alliance Group Sarasota office at 2000 Webber Street and can be reached at (941) 364-8300.

         RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #16 RE/MAX franchise in the United States. The company also placed among the REAL Trends Top 500 list and RISMedia's Top 500 Power Brokers. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, maintaining offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. It is the #1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. For more information, please visit http://www.alliancegroupfl.com.

