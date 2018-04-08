News By Tag
Wanda Kerr Earns Real Estate Broker License
Wanda Kerr of RE/MAX Alliance Group in Sarasota, Florida, Earns Real Estate Broker License
Kerr has 25 of experience in local real estate sales. Her efforts have won her the Certificate of Excellence in Real Estate by Broker★Agent™
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #16 RE/MAX franchise in the United States. The company also placed among the REAL Trends Top 500 list and RISMedia's Top 500 Power Brokers. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, maintaining offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. It is the #1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. For more information, please visit http://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
