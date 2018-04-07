Mogul Twiler Portis To Host Millionaire Mindset Panel & Sponsor at the 2018 Kimmie Awards Weekend

Twiler & Sheen

-- Millionaire mogul, entrepreneur, and mentor Twiler Portis is hosting her very own Millionaire Mindset Panel Discussion during Kimmie Awards Weekend. This panel discussion is designed to guide and teach rising entrepreneurs how to survive the daily struggles of entrepreneurship and provide tools on how to monetize off of their creative ideas. In her alignment with her commitment to philanthropy, Twiler has partnered with the Kimmie Awards as a proud sponsor.The Millionaire Mindset Panel Discussion is Sat, April 28th at 11:30 am in the Atlanta Marriott Marquis. Tickets are available for purchase on https://www.eventbrite.com/e/millionaire-mind-panel-discussion-with-twiler-portis-tickets-44857845022. For more information about this event please contact Derrian at derrian@iamphreshy.com.ABOUTA former corporate executive, destined for greatness beyond the walls of a corporate office, Twiler partnered with her late-husband Erwin Portis, to build distribution networks of over 110,000 in the US and 6 Countries, to build an enterprise. Through their work, they partnered with Total Life Changes, and three dynamic families, to launch the entire U.S Market and became one of America's Power Couples. Continuing in the greatness they started together, Twiler supported a league of emerging business owners to assist in the launching of another country under the TLC helm, South Africa, adding more than 10,000 people within her reach. With more work to be done, Twiler set her sights on helping people turn their obstacles into opportunity and their tragedy into triumph! She's partnered with thousands of business partners to mentor, coach, and train a number of them, resulting in thousands of families receiving healthy five figure incomes per month. Twiler has soared to the top of many companies reaching their top positions & breaking records along the way. This feat has landed her on the cover of company magazines. She has been featured in national publications, television shows and has inspired the launch of budding brands.