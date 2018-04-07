News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Daniel Shepherd's "The Echo of Nature" Slated for Royse Contemporary this May
"Flowers are something that folks deliberately bring into their lives because they are beautiful, or give as a gift to someone they love," states Shepherd who goes on to say "Nature echoes over and over again, the same flowers bloom, the leaves fall and return, the snow falls then melts into our water, year after year." The artist utilizes many of the same images in his work, which he presents in various ways as a sort of tribute to the repetition of nature that is found throughout life. His process begins with ripped faded scraps of paper, graceful yet unusual images that he then collages onto a smooth freshly sanded wood or repurposed, hand distressed vintage book cover. His organic style allows him to combine a variety of images to create original and interesting work. Producing his collages entirely from repurposed materials really excites Shepherd because he enjoys the idea of these "things" which once served a specific use now years later reused for something completely different.
Shepherd is a self-taught artist based in Phoenix who is creating fascinating abstract paintings and collages. His work is included in private collections around the world and he has exhibited his work extensively throughout Arizona and Palm Springs California. Recently Shepherd has exhibited at Chartreuse Gallery, {9} The Gallery, Bokeh Gallery, Willo North Gallery, Off Madison Avenue and his work is currently represented by Royse Contemporary.His work has been featured in numerous publications both online and in print including Phoenix Magazine, Visual Art Source, Arizona Foothills Magazine, Phoenix New Times, Yab Yum Music & Art and Localrevibe.
The opening reception will take place on May 3, 2018 from 5:00-10:00pm coinciding with the weekly Thursday Scottsdale ArtWalk with an opportunity to meet the artist. The Echo of Nature will be on view from Thursday, May 3 through Friday, May 25, 2018. Royse Contemporary is located in the Marshall Square complex at 7077 E. Main Street, Suite 6, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 (located on the south side of Main Street just west of Marshall Way). Royse Contemporary is open Monday & Friday 9:30-1:30pm, Thursday 6:00-9:00pm, and Saturday 11:00pm-3:00pm. For more information about Royse Contemporary or featured artist visit roysecontemporary.com. Direct all media inquiries to owner/curator, Nicole Royse Nicole@nicoleroyse.com or (602) 810-3449.
Contact
Nicole Royse, Owner/Curator
***@nicoleroyse.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse