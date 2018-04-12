News By Tag
KORTX Announces the Hire of Five New Employees
"Each of these individuals bring a diverse background and wealth of experience to their respective teams which is critical to the collective success of the company and our clients," said Damon Henry, KORTX founder.
With over 16 years' experience in digital marketing, Brent Reichow comes to KORTX as senior account director. Prior to joining the team, Brent worked at Kargo Global, Inc. and Rocket Fuel, Inc. in Minneapolis where he led digital and programmatic marketing engagements for clients and agencies across multiple industries. Brent has a passion for consulting with clients and agencies on how to leverage their 1st party data to gain market share. Brent holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management from Augsburg University.
Kristin Akin joins KORTX as senior account director with more than 10 years' experience in digital marketing. Prior to KORTX, Kristin worked at Rocket Fuel, Inc. where she focused on helping agency and brand clients improve business outcomes via programmatic media engagements. With agency experience in planning, buying and optimizing media, Kristin brings a unique and consultative skillset to her clients. She holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Kansas School of Journalism. Kristin is a founding member of the Kansas City Interactive Marketing Association and currently leads the programming efforts for the organization.
Alex Morisset joins the team as director of partner solutions. Alex comes to KORTX by way of FMR in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. During his time at FMR, he was a project manager/business analyst where he served as the conduit between clients and integral tech teams to manage, maintain and enhance multiple software platforms for the largest Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the automotive industry. Prior to FMR, Alex spent over four years at HookLogic, the pioneer of performance marketing for brands, working with online retailer partners to get them on-boarded into the sponsored product ad network. After the acquisition of HookLogic by Criteo in 2016, he remained onboard as a manager of technical solutions. Alex holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics form the University of Michigan.
Wei Oo joins KORTX as a software engineer where he will work closely with the team on developing the company's core software platform, Axon. Wei comes to KORTX with an extensive background in software development and studied computational chemistry at Wayne State University.
Becca Fedorchak joins KORTX as an account strategist after graduating from Michigan State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Advertising. Becca previously held a marketing internship at The Student Loan Pro where she worked on national campaigns to reach potential clients in the public service sector for student loan forgiveness.
KORTX provides service to clients across the country and is based in Royal Oak, Mich. with offices in Washington, D.C., Minneapolis and Kansas City, Mo.
About KORTX
KORTX is a marketing technology company that helps agencies and brands collect and unlock the potential of their first-party data. We build and implement custom cross-channel media solutions via Axon, our proprietary Customer Data Platform. Clients view us as a strategic partner through our current offerings across three functions - Managed Service Digital Media, Software and Consulting. Learn more at http://www.kortx.io.
Page Updated Last on: Apr 12, 2018