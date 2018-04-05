News By Tag
William E. Donnelly, Attorney, Murphy & McGonigle, P.C. to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Event
About William E. Donnelly
Mr. Donnelly focuses his practice on the representation of public companies, broker/dealers, hedge funds and other investment advisers, banks and individuals in connection with agency and congressional investigations, internal investigations, regulatory and private civil litigation, arbitrations and compliance matters arising under securities, corporate and banking laws. Mr. Donnelly also has extensive experience in managing independent consultant engagements resulting from settlements of regulatory enforcement actions.
Mr. Donnelly was selected by his peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America© in 2014 and 2015 in the field of Securities Litigation.
About Murphy & McGonigle, P.C.
Murphy & McGonigle, founded in 2010, was created based on an innovative law firm model that rigorously controls overhead while providing its attorneys and clients with state-of-the-
For the fifth year in a row, U.S. News & Best Lawyers selected Murphy & McGonigle as a National Tier One Law Firm. This year, we were honored in Securities Regulation, Litigation – Securities, and Corporate Law. Only 25 firms received National Tier One recognition in all three areas with Murphy & McGonigle as the youngest and smallest firm among those 25 listed, by far.
Murphy & McGonigle serves the litigation, enforcement defense, and regulatory counseling needs of clients across the full spectrum of the financial services industry – from national banks, broker-dealers, investment advisers, and hedge funds, to national and international securities markets and exchanges. Many of the firm's partners formerly served in senior positions at the U.S. Department of Justice, SEC, FINRA, and CFTC and several served in senior executive positions in major financial institutions on Wall Street. Murphy & McGonigle operates out of offices in New York, Washington, D.C., and Richmond, Virginia.
Event Synopsis:
Internal investigations are important measures for companies to ensure the security, compliance, and ethical standards of their businesses. These measures are necessary to improve one's protection program against threats that arise internally, and to prevent these threats from posing worse problems in the future. Moreover, conducting an effective and efficient internal investigation also helps companies minimize the risk of investigations from outside counsel, thus, saving them from costly and tiresome investigation probes.
The Knowledge Group has assembled a panel of key thought leaders to help the audience better understand the significance of having an effective and efficient internal investigation program. Speakers will bring the audience to a road beyond the basics of establishing and conducting these investigations - from problem identification to proper actions to be taken, among other things.
This LIVE Webcast will discuss the following topics:
- Components of Internal Investigation
- Effective and Efficient Internal Investigation Program in 2018
- The Internal Investigation Process
- Key Risk Areas
- Tips and Strategies
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
