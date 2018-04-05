News By Tag
Joey's Urban Launches Recipe Contest To Find The Best UGTaco In The Land!
Do You Have Canada's Best Taco Recipe? You could win Free Tacos for a year!
Do you have Canada's Best Taco Recipe? Prove It! You could win Tacos for a year! Submit your entry online at joeysurban.ca on the recipe contest page. Include the recipe (instructions and materials used) and your contact information.
The Joey's Urban Home Office will try your recipe out and rate it.
All entries must be submitted during the contest period to be considered valid. All recipes must include a Taco in some way. Full contest details at https://joeysurban.ca/
"This contest should really give us some amazing ideas for our own menu moving forward," said Joey's Vice President of Marketing Dave Holland. "Tacos are the rage and we know our customers have their own brilliant ideas, so we're asking for their feedback."
The Contest runs until the end of June so enter today and win FREE Tacos for a year!
For menus and additional information, visit Joeysurban.ca.
About Joey's Urban
Calgary-based Joey's Urban is a fresh take on a classic tradition. Pioneered by Joe Klassen of Joey's Seafood Restaurants fame, Joey's Urban has aggressive growth plans for Canada. Gourmet Poutines, globally inspired Street Tacos and our famous hand-battered Fish & Chips make Joey's Urban your new dining catch.
