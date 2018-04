Medical Services now offered at Rejuvenate Mind-Body Wellness Center

Kori Williams- Rejuvenate Medical Services

Contact

Dr. Scott Synes

***@rejuvenatekc.com Dr. Scott Synes

End

-- Rejuvenate Mind- Body Wellness Center is pleased to announce the start of medical services at their practice. Kori Williams, APRN, FNP-C Nurse Practitioner is joining the team of Rejuvenate to offer Stem Cell Therapy and Stem Cell Treatments.Kori attended Colorado State University from 1988-1992 and received her BS in Social Sciences and Anthropology. She later continued her education with a third BS, this one in Nursing from Rockhurst College in Kansas City in 2006, along with a MS in nursing in 2008. Ms. Williams has worked in the Emergency Department of both St. Joseph and St. Mary's hospitals. For the last 8 years, she has worked as clinical supervisor in the health and wellness field focusing on preventative medicine.Stem Cell Therapy, with stem cells taken from donated umbilical cords, has been shown to provide long term relief from a variety of pains such as knee pain, elbow pain, back pain, and neck pain.In addition to Stem Cell therapy, Rejuvenate offers chiropractic services, Massage Therapy, Psychologists, and Weight Loss. For more information on Rejuvenate Mind- Body Wellness center, go to https://www.RejuvenateKC.com