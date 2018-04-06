News By Tag
The Orange Effect Foundation Responsible For Orange Wave
These grant awards will change lives. Speech devices will empower children with the ability to communicate needs, wants, and thoughts with friends, families and teachers. Summer speech camp will empower children with the confidence they need to navigate social settings. Speech therapy sessions will empower children with skills and tools required to communicate clearly.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that it takes roughly $240,000 to raise a child from birth to age 18 but for special needs parents, these expenses can quadruple. The Orange Effect Foundation recognizes this and seeks to lessen the financial burden for special needs families, ensuring that children receive the therapy and technology assistance they need. A parent of a grant recipient states, "it is a constant struggle balancing medical needs and financial responsibilities. (This) grant is much appreciated and the foundation's kindness does not go unnoticed."
Krissy Leskovec, Program Assistant for The Orange Effect Foundation, explains that "Orange Effect grants impact all members of a special needs family. We know that many families have to choose between therapy and basic household needs. It is our hope that a grant from The Orange Effect Foundation eliminates tough decisions like those."
The Orange Effect Foundation awards quarterly grants through a competitive application and review process. The next grant application deadline is May 15, 2018. For more information and to obtain a copy of the grant application visit theorangeeffect.org.
About The Orange Effect Foundation
The Orange Effect Foundation (http://theorangeeffect.org/)
In 2007, Golf for Autism was started, in time raising over $130,000 for autism and speech therapy services. This year's event will be held on August 6, 2018, at Elyria Country Club. For more information, please contact theorangeeffect.org.
