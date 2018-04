Fleewinter Announces Launch of Spa & Wellbeing Programme

Fleewinter has launched it's first spa and well-being holidays programme to some of the finest resorts in the whole of Europe.

Enjoy a relaxing spa break

Contact

Mick Thompson, Travel Dog PR

***@traveldogpr.co.uk Mick Thompson, Travel Dog PR

End

-- Fleewinter is excited to announce the launch of its new spa and wellness holidays, providing a chance to kick-start a healthier lifestyle with a detox or weight-loss programme, or to simply de-stress, improve digestion, or solve sleep issues. The holidays – which are from three days to two weeks in duration - are to Hungary, Portugal, Spain, Italy and Slovenia.Comments Sarah Leckie, who has spent 15 years in the spa industry and who created the programme: "I have selected come of the best spas in Europe, in excellent locations, some of which you won't find with any other UK tour operators."Every booking commences with a personal consultation, so that I can assess precise requirements and create the perfect, tailor-made itinerary."All the spas have been chosen for their unique destinations and high treatment standards, combined with natural resources such as thermal springs which can deliver on a physical, emotional and spiritual level."The destinations vary from clifftop retreats, to a royal palace in Portugal, to historic buildings in the Spanish countryside and Thermal bathing in Budapest.Detox in the luxurious surroundings of the five-star Vidago Palace hotel in Portugal. This week-long detox programme includes a pampering that won't feel like work while gaining optimal results. Iyashi Dôme is a modern technology that combines three important concepts – purification, weight loss and cellular regeneration. An Iyashi Dôme session only requires 30 minutes to be efficient and burns up to 600kcal. This treatment combined with a specialised menu and other specific detoxing treatments will eliminate toxins, help you lose weight and leave you revitalised and regenerated. The holiday costs from £2100 pp (two sharing) which includes seven-nights' full board and all treatments on the programme.Poor quality and lack of sleep are being increasingly linked to serious health issues. This programme for healthy sleep includes diagnostics, various therapies, breathing disturbance monitoring during sleep and advice on how to overcome sleep problems. It also includes information on an appropriate sleep routine, a healthy lifestyle and maintaining an appropriate body weight. The holiday costs from £565 pp which includes one night at Slatina Medical Hotel (half board), two nights at the Grand Hotel Rogaska (half board), consultations, examinations, treatments and use of the thermal complex.To see all spa holiday options CLICK HERE ( https://www.fleewinter.com/ spa-wellness/ Flights and transfers for all trips are not included (bookable through Fleewinter).Call 020 7112 0019 ( www.fleewinter.com ).