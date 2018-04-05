News By Tag
AECC Global Starts Offering "Teaching & Education" and "Social Work" to Overseas Students
Seeing the rising popularity of social work and education fields among international students, the agency has added complete information about these two study areas for aspiring candidates. Here in this piece, we are going to draw essential insights, depending on the information added by AECC Global on its website, about 'Teaching & Education' and 'Social Work' courses:
Social Work
There is no denying that the number of students choosing Australia as their study abroad destination has gone high. But, only a few of these students know that the country is the ideal destination for those who are planning to make a career in the social work field. With a large population of immigrants and older adults in Australia, the need for expert social activists is always on the higher side. The social and health issues are rising gradually and making the country an ideal place for social workers.
On the other hand, the Australian government tries its best to ensure social justice and human rights to all its citizens. This is why social workers are not only needed but also respected in this beautiful nation of white-sand beaches and exotic flora and fauna. The inclusion of social work-related occupations in the Australian Skilled Occupation List (SOL) has played a vital role in making social work popular among local as well as international students.
Once you complete a social work degree from an Australian institution, you will have many fields to find employment. For instance, graduates can join international organisations, government agencies, community services, law firms, charities, hospitals and educational institutions.
Teaching & Education
You can choose Australia to hone your teaching skills and achieve a competitive advantage. Home to more than 40 world-class universities offering numerous courses in teaching & education field, Australia can be a perfect study abroad destination for overseas students looking to pursue higher education.
The country shares a glorious history of academic excellence, and the annual inclusion of Australian universities in global university rankings make the region best for students, both native and overseas. These institutions and professional bodies in association with the Australian government continuously develop and enhance Teaching & Education courses to match and maintain global education standards. As a result of which Australian trained educators are in high demands for their expertise. Skills, such as communication, problem-solving and research, enhanced and developed during the program are transferable, giving access to world-wide teaching opportunities.
AECC Global currently represents some of the best education providers and assists students with visa and migration processes. Some favourite courses in Teaching & Education field are:
• Bachelor of Education (Early Childhood and Primary)
• Bachelor of Education (Secondary)
• Master of Teaching
• Bachelor of Special Education
• Master of Teaching (Early Childhood)
• Master of Teaching Special Education (Secondary)
Teaching and Education graduates can take full advantage of plentiful job availability in Australia and abroad.
About AECC Global
AECC Global is a globally renowned education and migration consultancy which has been operating in 26 cities and nine countries across the globe. Founded in 2008, the agency has gained in popularity among students living with the dream of studying abroad. The agency strictly adheres to its motto of providing ethical counselling to all its clients.
You can contact the agency at:
MELBOURNE
Ground Floor, 20 Queen Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000, Australia
Phone: +61-3-9614-5900, +61-3-9614-5455
Time: 9:30 AM - 5:30 PM (Mon - Fri)
Website: www.aeccglobal.com
