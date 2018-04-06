News By Tag
Now on Doobert.com - Text messaging available to help save more animals!
Once registered on Doobert.com rescues and shelters can "publish a new ride". The system will then send emails and text messages to the volunteers who can then sign up using the system.
Doobert is proud to support our 18,500+ volunteers across the country saving animals and we are excited to bring this new functionality to help incorporate local rides into animal rescue. Animal rescue volunteers of all types use the custom-built software on Doobert.com to save animals by transporting, fostering, photographing and now can help by providing local rides to those animals in need. The software helps solve the most difficult aspect of animal rescue; safe and reliable transportation. With Doobert.com, animal lovers around the country come together to bring animals to their forever homes.
Volunteers and organizations can sign up for free at http://www.Doobert.com.
