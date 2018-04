Simkiss & Block Acquires Radnor Benefits Group

Contact

-- Brian Block, President and Chief Executive Officer of Simkiss & Block, and David Cagliola, President of Radnor Benefits Group, announce today that Simkiss & Block has acquired Radnor Benefits Group. Cagliola and his team will continue to serve their clients from their Wayne, PA, location under the name Radnor Benefits Group, a Simkiss & Block Company, in the same manner that they currently operate and under Cagliola's management with no change in staff or services. Terms of the transaction have not been announced.Brian Block commented, "Dave and his outstanding team have been fabulous joint venture colleagues of ours for some years, and we view this transaction as a natural progression to solidify our partnership. They provide cutting-edge insurance, consulting and compliance solutions to employers of all sizes, and do so with the same hyper focus on customer satisfaction and advocacy as we do at S&B. We are very excited to welcome them to our family and look forward to many mutually prosperous years together as one company."David Cagliola stated, "We have seen our joint venture with S&B be so fruitful for us and for our clients that the opportunity to evolve to a more permanent partnership makes great sense for all our stakeholders and opens an exciting world of possibilities for our employees and our customers. We have tremendous respect for Brian, his partners, and his colleagues at Simkiss & Block and have very much enjoyed our working relationship with them to date and look forward to many more great years together."Simkiss & Block has expertly served clients ranging from investor-backed startups to successful entrepreneur-owned businesses to Fortune 100 multinational conglomerates, for over 50 years in all areas of risk management. S&B was once again in 2017 named as one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance magazine, and is a member of the Worldwide Broker Network, the world's fourth-largest network of insurance brokers & consultants with aggregate revenues in excess of $5,000,000,000 annually. For more information, visit www.simkiss.com