 
News By Tag
* Merger Acquisition
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Insurance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Philadelphia
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654


Simkiss & Block Acquires Radnor Benefits Group

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Merger Acquisition

Industry:
* Insurance

Location:
* Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
* Mergers

PHILADELPHIA - April 9, 2018 - PRLog -- Brian Block, President and Chief Executive Officer of Simkiss & Block, and David Cagliola, President of Radnor Benefits Group, announce today that Simkiss & Block has acquired Radnor Benefits Group. Cagliola and his team will continue to serve their clients from their Wayne, PA, location under the name Radnor Benefits Group, a Simkiss & Block Company, in the same manner that they currently operate and under Cagliola's management with no change in staff or services. Terms of the transaction have not been announced.

Brian Block commented, "Dave and his outstanding team have been fabulous joint venture colleagues of ours for some years, and we view this transaction as a natural progression to solidify our partnership. They provide cutting-edge insurance, consulting and compliance solutions to employers of all sizes, and do so with the same hyper focus on customer satisfaction and advocacy as we do at S&B. We are very excited to welcome them to our family and look forward to many mutually prosperous years together as one company."

David Cagliola stated, "We have seen our joint venture with S&B be so fruitful for us and for our clients that the opportunity to evolve to a more permanent partnership makes great sense for all our stakeholders and opens an exciting world of possibilities for our employees and our customers. We have tremendous respect for Brian, his partners, and his colleagues at Simkiss & Block and have very much enjoyed our working relationship with them to date and look forward to many more great years together."

Simkiss & Block has expertly served clients ranging from investor-backed startups to successful entrepreneur-owned businesses to Fortune 100 multinational conglomerates, for over 50 years in all areas of risk management. S&B was once again in 2017 named as one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance magazine, and is a member of the Worldwide Broker Network, the world's fourth-largest network of insurance brokers & consultants with aggregate revenues in excess of $5,000,000,000 annually. For more information, visit www.simkiss.com

Contact
AgenciesOnline
valjordan@agenciesonline.biz
End
Source:Simkiss & Block, Radnor Benefits Group
Email:***@agenciesonline.biz Email Verified
Tags:Merger Acquisition
Industry:Insurance
Location:Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Mergers
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AgenciesOnline, LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 09, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share