Industry News





April 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514


AgenciesOnline Earns 2017 Constant Contact Solution Provider All Star Award

Recognized for achievements using online marketing tools to drive success
 
 
CHAPIN, S.C. - April 19, 2018 - PRLog -- AgenciesOnline has been named a 2017 Solution Provider All Star Award winner by Constant Contact (http://www.constantcontact.com), an Endurance International Group (https://www.endurance.com/) company and a leader in email marketing solutions. The annual award recognizes the most successful 10 percent of Constant Contact's customer and Solution Provider base, based on their significant achievements using email marketing to engage their customer base and drive results for their organization during the prior year.

AgenciesOnline is an outsource solution for independent insurances agencies for all things marketing -- from communications, electronic and snail mail, websites, advertising, public relations, and more.

"We're pleased to be recognized by Constant Contact for achieving strong marketing results and engaging with our agency members. Constant Contact's tools have helped us engage our clients' clients through targeted email messaging."

Constant Contact Solution Providers (http://www.constantcontact.com/partners/solution-providers) are businesses that provide services tailored to the needs of small businesses or nonprofits—everything from web developers, to online marketing consultants, to advertising agencies and more. They use Constant Contact's online marketing tools to generate more business for both themselves and their clients. Criteria used to select this year's All Stars included the following during 2017: Level of engagement with email campaigns; Open, bounce, and click-through rates;  Use of social sharing features; Use of mailing list sign-up tools; Use of reporting tools.

"Email marketing continues to deliver the highest returns of any marketing channel. Our Solution Providers are a core extension of our business, helping those small businesses and nonprofits that need guidance and assistance with their marketing," said Jamie Waldinger, Vice President of Marketing, Constant Contact. "We're thrilled to recognize AgenciesOnline for their achievements in helping their small business customers become better marketers."

