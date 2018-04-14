News By Tag
AgenciesOnline Earns 2017 Constant Contact Solution Provider All Star Award
Recognized for achievements using online marketing tools to drive success
AgenciesOnline is an outsource solution for independent insurances agencies for all things marketing -- from communications, electronic and snail mail, websites, advertising, public relations, and more.
"We're pleased to be recognized by Constant Contact for achieving strong marketing results and engaging with our agency members. Constant Contact's tools have helped us engage our clients' clients through targeted email messaging."
"Email marketing continues to deliver the highest returns of any marketing channel. Our Solution Providers are a core extension of our business, helping those small businesses and nonprofits that need guidance and assistance with their marketing," said Jamie Waldinger, Vice President of Marketing, Constant Contact. "We're thrilled to recognize AgenciesOnline for their achievements in helping their small business customers become better marketers."
Val Jordan
valjordan@agenciesonline.biz
