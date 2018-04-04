News By Tag
* New
* Innovation
* App
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Tenon Tours introduces By-Your-Side Service
New initiative, app expands offerings for travelers from planning to return
Tenon Tours is easing the fear with the next best thing to a personal tour guide. The company has released its exclusive By-Your-Side ServiceSM (BYSS) so travelers will feel like Tenon Tours is right there with them.
Tenon's BYSS extends from the moment travelers start planning until they return home. The service includes professional itinerary planning with a Personal Travel Specialist, including personalized recommendations and travel tips. Travelers may also access their travel documents through the online customer portal and receive a pre-departure consultation with their Travel Coordinator.
Additionally, travelers have access to Tenon Tours' custom mobile app, allowing them to keep up with a detailed daily itinerary, access confirmations and travel vouchers, message the Travel Experience and Assistance Managers (TEAM), and see local tour, attraction and restaurant recommendations. While traveling, customers can also access the TEAM's concierge service through the in-app messaging or by phone during scheduled hours, and a 24/7 traveler hotline is available in case of emergencies.
Even when they arrive back home, travelers will reap the benefits of BYSS with a $10/night travel credit, per traveler, for use on a future Tenon Tours trip.
Tenon Tours, a U.S.-based tour operator, was founded in 2007 with the goal of creating custom, memorable trips for its travelers. The company started with a specialization in tours of Ireland but has expanded to offer tours in Scotland, England, Wales, Italy and Iceland.
Tenon Tours works with all kinds of travelers, from solo travelers and couples to companies, church groups and families.
For more information about Tenon Tours, visit www.tenontours.com.
About Tenon Tours
Tenon Tours is a U.S.-based tour operator focused on creating custom itineraries and memorable trips to Ireland, Scotland, England, Wales, the British Isles, Italy and Iceland. The company works with everyone from solo travelers and couples to companies, church groups and families. Tenon Tours does the hard work of trip planning for you, leveraging relationships and deep knowledge of destinations to find the perfect accommodations, transportation options, attractions and tours and more to form the perfect itinerary. Founded in 2007 near Boston, the company has since expanded with a second headquarters in Delaware. Tenon Tours was ranked as the fastest growing private travel company on the Inc. 500 in 2012 and made the Inc. 5000 in 2013 and 2014. For more information, visit www.tenontours.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse