Ex NBA Player Jim Jackson & Blockchain Expert David Drake Speak at this Cayman Family Office event
The 2nd Annual Cayman Family Office Experience: The Future of Finance, organized by Family Office Experiences, will be held in Cayman Islands
LDJ Capital Chairman David Drake is one of the speakers. More recently, David Drake is also seen as a leader in blockchain and cryptocurrency. He saw the value of digital assets when everyone was avoiding it. It all started in 2011 when Drake collaborated on the JOBS Act to create new laws underlying all fundraising in the U.S. for all ICOs. He runs a $200M LDJ Cayman Fund focused on cryptocurrency, mining, and ICO acquisitions. LDJ Capital Credit also offers middle market bridge financing to seed upcoming ICO's. Previously, he held a majority stake as a Managing Partner with Robert Hambrecht in an Alternative Energy Fund NewCommons Capital 2009-2010.
Drake says, "Cryptocurrencies have yet to be declared to be the future of finance but we cannot deny that it is disrupting the finance industry in a rapid and unpredictable pace. This Cayman event will be a combination of informative discussions and enjoyable activities for the delegates in a relaxed luxurious setting."
The five-day event will be a mix of educational sessions combined with lifestyle events. It will start off with a private welcome reception and dinner. The event will feature panel discussions, sunset cocktails, alfresco dining at the Wharf with live music, Catamaran sailing, and all white dinner party. There will be several networking breaks allowing the delegates to connect with industry experts while enjoying activities such as watersports, spa time and fitness activities.
The topics up for discussion include impact investing, the future of the family, the digital family office, trusts and tax reform, disruptive innovation: fintech and the future of finance, and investment opportunities.
With David Drake, some of the event speakers include:
Brandon Caruana, IT Leader, Sterling Global Financial
Christina Hollenback, Chair and Founder, NEXUS Equal Justice, VIGILINT Ventures
Christine De La Rosa, CEO, The People's Dispensary
Chuck Stetson, CEO, Stetson Family Office
David Namdar, Partner, Galaxy Investment Partners
Jim Jackson, Manager Director and Retired NBA Player, Adaris Capital LLC
Justin Schmidt, GP and Founder, Translunar Crypto
Mary Collins, CCO and President, Spectrum Financial
Victor Feret, Managing Director, Harvey Feret
Wendy Craft, COO, Favara LLC
Partners for this event include Favarra, Southbox Ventures and Voray. Event sponsors include iPaladin, Spectrum Financial and Carey Olsen.
For more details, visit:
https://www.eventbrite.com/
About LDJ Capital
LDJ Capital (http://ldjcapital.com/
LDJ Cayman is focused on cryptocurrency, mining, and ICO acquisitions. To seed upcoming ICOs, partner Middle Market Credit also provides corporate market bridge financing.
The firm is involved in Asset Management, Equity Financing and Debt Financing and Placement, Mergers & Acquisitions, Corporate Partnering and Strategic Alliances, Restructuring and Workouts, Startups and Management, and Alternative Finance Strategies.
LDJ Capital has 3 subsidiaries:
1. LDJ Capital Group: Victoria Partners, LDJ Venture Capital, LDJ Hedge Fund, LDJ Media Fund, LDJ Capital Advisory, and LDJ Capital Investment Bank.
2. LDJ Real Estate Group: Acquisitions, Developments, and Hospitality
3. The Soho Loft Media Group: Times Impact Publications, The Soho Loft Conferences, and Victoria Global Communications. Times Impact Publications include the digital publications:
Contact
cc@ldjcapital.com
09175789069
