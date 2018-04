Ex NBA Player Jim Jackson & Blockchain Expert David Drake Speak at this Cayman Family Office event

The 2nd Annual Cayman Family Office Experience: The Future of Finance, organized by Family Office Experiences, will be held in Cayman Islands

-- Family offices, key industry players, UHNWI, and professional athletes will be converging on April 11-15, 2018 at the upscale The Kimpton Seafire Resort and Spa in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands for this intimate gathering.LDJ Capital Chairman David Drake is one of the speakers. More recently, David Drake is also seen as a leader in blockchain and cryptocurrency. He saw the value of digital assets when everyone was avoiding it. It all started in 2011 when Drake collaborated on the JOBS Act to create new laws underlying all fundraising in the U.S. for all ICOs. He runs a $200M LDJ Cayman Fund focused on cryptocurrency, mining, and ICO acquisitions. LDJ Capital Credit also offers middle market bridge financing to seed upcoming ICO's. Previously, he held a majority stake as a Managing Partner with Robert Hambrecht in an Alternative Energy Fund NewCommons Capital 2009-2010.Drake says, "Cryptocurrencies have yet to be declared to be the future of finance but we cannot deny that it is disrupting the finance industry in a rapid and unpredictable pace. This Cayman event will be a combination of informative discussions and enjoyable activities for the delegates in a relaxed luxurious setting."The five-day event will be a mix of educational sessions combined with lifestyle events. It will start off with a private welcome reception and dinner. The event will feature panel discussions, sunset cocktails, alfresco dining at the Wharf with live music, Catamaran sailing, and all white dinner party. There will be several networking breaks allowing the delegates to connect with industry experts while enjoying activities such as watersports, spa time and fitness activities.The topics up for discussion include impact investing, the future of the family, the digital family office, trusts and tax reform, disruptive innovation: fintech and the future of finance, and investment opportunities.With David Drake, some of the event speakers include:Brandon Caruana, IT Leader, Sterling Global FinancialChristina Hollenback, Chair and Founder, NEXUS Equal Justice, VIGILINT VenturesChristine De La Rosa, CEO, The People's DispensaryChuck Stetson, CEO, Stetson Family OfficeDavid Namdar, Partner, Galaxy Investment PartnersJim Jackson, Manager Director and Retired NBA Player, Adaris Capital LLCJustin Schmidt, GP and Founder, Translunar CryptoMary Collins, CCO and President, Spectrum FinancialVictor Feret, Managing Director, Harvey FeretWendy Craft, COO, Favara LLCPartners for this event include Favarra, Southbox Ventures and Voray. Event sponsors include iPaladin, Spectrum Financial and Carey Olsen.For more details, visit:About LDJ CapitalLDJ Capital ( http://ldjcapital.com/ ) is a multi-family office that invests and manages investments for partners and clients in the areas of hospitality, real estate, energy, pharma, tech, telecom, mobile, entertainment, media, publishing, advertising, compliance services, aerospace, shipping & transportation, and more recently digital assets, such as cryptocurrency and blockchain firms through ICOs.LDJ Cayman is focused on cryptocurrency, mining, and ICO acquisitions. To seed upcoming ICOs, partner Middle Market Credit also provides corporate market bridge financing.The firm is involved in Asset Management, Equity Financing and Debt Financing and Placement, Mergers & Acquisitions, Corporate Partnering and Strategic Alliances, Restructuring and Workouts, Startups and Management, and Alternative Finance Strategies.LDJ Capital has 3 subsidiaries:1. LDJ Capital Group: Victoria Partners, LDJ Venture Capital, LDJ Hedge Fund, LDJ Media Fund, LDJ Capital Advisory, and LDJ Capital Investment Bank.2. LDJ Real Estate Group: Acquisitions, Developments, and Hospitality3. The Soho Loft Media Group: Times Impact Publications, The Soho Loft Conferences, and Victoria Global Communications. Times Impact Publications include the digital publications:The Soho Loft News, Family Offices Today, and Times Realty News.