Rackhouse Pub In Denver To Host A Wine Festival Event This Spring

 
 
DENVER - April 8, 2018 - PRLog -- Various wine brands are set to educate attendees at the 2018 Denver Spring Wine Festival on April 21st. Rackhouse Pub, a unique dining space located at the heart of the city, has been chosen to host the tasting event.

Rackhouse Pub comes at the forefront of this experiential wine festival. It features a 21,000-square foot production facility, with a tasting room of Denver's premier liquor producers, namely Bierstadt Lager and C Squared Ciders. The production facility sits on the same lot as its kitchen that serves the best food and drinks in town. The venue is located at  2875 Blake Street.

The festival will begin at 4:00 p.m. and end at 6:00 p.m. MDT. VIP guests will have the chance for additional time to try out many wine brands that will feature their products during the event.

This event will provide an intimate setting with various wine reps showcasing a few of their top varietals. You can check out details about the event on Social Scene's official website at BeSocialScene.com.

Package Includes

Immerse yourself with a wine experience, along with a great crowd of professionals eager to taste, connect, and network. Educate yourself with friends, family, and wine enthusiasts alike.

Aside from the two-hour event, there will also be featured food and drink specials. Guests will also be provided a chance to vote for the top brands checking into the hosting venue and using hashtag #SpringWineFestival. Social Scene will then be releasing a recap of the winning brands after the event. Discounts are also available.

Special wine giveaways also await attendees, and for first-time Lyft riders, the package includes $5 ride credits you can use as you drive your way to the event venue. Portion of the net proceeds benefit a local charity.

About Social Scene

Social Scene focuses on bringing together a great crowd and energy partnering with venues, and giving them as much exposure on-premise and online, as well as brand awareness through social channels.

The company is about creating brand awareness for its affiliate venues and brands, as it continues to build relationships and memories for the attendees that come out and the venues and brands they engage with. To register for the 2018 Denver Spring Wine Festival, visit Social Scene's website at BeSocialScene.com http://besocialscene.com/. There will also be wine festivals in Chicago, Indianapolis, and Minneapolis.

Media Contact
Jon Agustin
jon@besocialscene.com
Tags:Wine, Denver, Events
Industry:Event
Location:Denver - Colorado - United States
Subject:Events
