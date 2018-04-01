FCC Chairman Visits Flinn Broadcasting

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai visited Flinn Broadcasting and met with Owner Dr. George Flinn.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai visits Flinn Broadcasting

Contact

TERRY WOOD – VP/MARKET MANAGER

***@flinn.com TERRY WOOD – VP/MARKET MANAGER

End

-- FCC Chairman Ajit Pai visited Flinn Broadcasting studio and office facilities on April 5, 2018 specifically to continue his commitment to the preservation and growth of AM Radio. He chose Flinn Broadcasting in order to visit the operation of the station that most signifies Memphis radio in many historical senses. Without question the station gained national attention by being the place where Rock and Roll was born as it was the first station in the country to play Elvis Presley's first hit record.During the visit, Flinn Broadcasting Owner Dr. George Flinn was able to discuss several items that are of interest to the Chairman. Among those were the continuing simplification of radio rules and the continued availability of FM translators which gives AM radio that ability to compete with their FM counterparts as well as exposing the medium to those who may be unfamiliar with AM radio. He further complimented the Chairman on his elimination of the Main Studio rule as well as support for streamlining the compliance process particularly 3party technical issues.The issue of both the relaxation of commercial rules which apply to non-commercial licensees and a clearer definition of what actually constitutes a non-compliant commercial on these properties was discussed. Dr. Flinn also discussed the lifting of the ownership caps as well as the power increases pending for Class A FM stations and LPTVs on cable. Much emphasis was placed on the local involvement by our properties as well our working with the Chamber of Commerce and the City Council as well as County Commission.Chairman Pai spent about 30 to 40 minutes on site, he met with the company's staff and management and also was interviewed by the Memphis Business Journal. He left with a very positive impression of the state of radio in Memphis and our properties as evidenced by his comments of support for the company at the conclusion.