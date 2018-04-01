 
News By Tag
* Radio
* Fcc
* Flinn Broadcasting
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Memphis
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
7654321

FCC Chairman Visits Flinn Broadcasting

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai visited Flinn Broadcasting and met with Owner Dr. George Flinn.
 
 
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai visits Flinn Broadcasting
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai visits Flinn Broadcasting
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Radio
Fcc
Flinn Broadcasting

Industry:
Government

Location:
Memphis - Tennessee - US

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - April 6, 2018 - PRLog -- FCC Chairman Ajit Pai visited Flinn Broadcasting studio and office facilities on April 5, 2018 specifically to continue his commitment to the preservation and growth of AM Radio.  He chose Flinn Broadcasting in order to visit the operation of the station that most signifies Memphis radio in many historical senses.  Without question the station gained national attention by being the place where Rock and Roll was born as it was the first station in the country to play Elvis Presley's first hit record.

During the visit, Flinn Broadcasting Owner Dr. George Flinn was able to discuss several items that are of interest to the Chairman.  Among those were the continuing simplification of radio rules and the continued availability of FM translators which gives AM radio that ability to compete with their FM counterparts as well as exposing the medium to those who may be unfamiliar with AM radio.  He further complimented the Chairman on his elimination of the Main Studio rule as well as support for streamlining the compliance process particularly 3rd party technical issues.

The issue of both the relaxation of commercial rules which apply to non-commercial licensees and a clearer definition of what actually constitutes a non-compliant commercial on these properties was discussed.  Dr. Flinn also discussed the lifting of the ownership caps as well as the power increases pending for Class A FM stations and LPTVs on cable.  Much emphasis was placed on the local involvement by our properties as well our working with the Chamber of Commerce and the City Council as well as County Commission.

Chairman Pai spent about 30 to 40 minutes on site, he met with the company's staff and management and also was interviewed by the Memphis Business Journal.  He left with a very positive impression of the state of radio in Memphis and our properties as evidenced by his comments of support for the company at the conclusion.

http://flinn.com

Contact
TERRY WOOD – VP/MARKET MANAGER
***@flinn.com
End
Source:Flinn Broadcasting
Email:***@flinn.com
Posted By:***@flinn.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Flinn Broadcasting Corporation PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 06, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share