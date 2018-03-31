News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Michael R. O'Donnell to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Webcast
The Knowledge Group has announced today that Michael R. O'Donnell with Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti LLP will speak at its webcast, "Avoiding Lender Liability Claims: Best Practices for Your Firm" scheduled on April 17, 2018 @ 12:00 PM ET.
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About Michael R. O'Donnell
MICHAEL R. O'DONNELL is a partner with Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti LLP. He provides a range of commercial litigation services to clients, particularly financial institutions, title insurance companies and reinsurers. His work includes real estate and title disputes and related legal malpractice claims, lender liability and the work-out of problem loans, commercial lending, sophisticated judgment collections, fraud and fraudulent transfer claims, title disputes, reinsurance collections, oppressed shareholder claims, RICO claims and D&O and fidelity bond issues. Mike has defended title underwriters and agents and financial institutions in class actions ranging from claims of overcharges on settlement services to violations of the Expedited Funds Availability Act. He is the Past Chair of the District XB Ethics Committee of the Supreme Court of New Jersey, and a member of the Association of the Federal Bar of New Jersey.
About Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti LLP
Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti LLP has served the New Jersey business community for over 130 years. Distinguished for its unparalleled representation of financial institutions since the founding of the firm, Riker Danzig has become a preeminent, full-service law firm. In addition to its two New Jersey offices in Morristown and Trenton, the firm has an office in Midtown Manhattan, serving clients in corporate law, tax and trusts and estates, and litigation. Riker Danzig serves as regional trial counsel and national defense counsel for some of the country's largest corporations in a wide variety of matters, while also representing many family-owned businesses and middle-market companies. The firm provides corporate counseling to numerous financial, commercial, manufacturing and service organizations and has highly-respected practices in trial and appellate litigation, insurance, corporate law, bankruptcy, governmental affairs, labor and employment, environmental law, real estate, tax, and trusts and estates.
Event Synopsis:
Join a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group as they provide the audience with the fundamentals of Lender Liability Claims and the remarkable theories and actions involving these claims. They will also provide and present key strategies and practical tips in avoiding threats, damages, penalties and other risks that may potentially arise during a lender liability claim lawsuit. Speakers will go beyond the basics and present all important issues, trends and developments in the previous years that greatly impacted the lender liability landscape.
Key topics include:
· Lender Liability - An Introduction
· Causes of Action and Theories
· Significant Lender Liability Claims
· Strategies and Tips to Avoid Penalties and Damages
· What Lenders Need to Know and Do
· Trends and Updates in 2018
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse