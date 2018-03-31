News By Tag
Julie Burns Honored as 2018 Language Access Champion
Washington, D.C. – Julie Burns, MEd, has been named 2018 Language Access Champion by the National Council on Interpreting in Health Care (NCIHC). A leader in improving healthcare to patients and families with limited English proficiency (LEP), Burns has over 25 years of professional translating, interpreting, and training experience. Both bilingual and bicultural, having been raised and educated since age 3 in Mexico, Colombia, and Guatemala, Burns has had a lifelong interest in language, culture, and health since an apprenticeship with a medical anthropologist/
Burns will receive her Language Access Champion award at the Interpretini Reception following the first day of the NCIHC's Annual Membership Meeting (AMM) on June 1, 2018 in Denver, Colorado at The Art Hotel. In addition to receiving her award, Burns will also be a participant in a Plenary Panel to be held on June 2nd. This panel will feature a group of seasoned interpreters who will share their insights on best practices in interpreting as well as efforts to promote language access.
In addition to providing direct interpretation and translation services, Burns has 15 years of experience managing and directing interpreter training programs, as well as providing interpreter training for Bridging the Gap of the Cross Cultural Health Care Program in Seattle, WA; Harvard Pilgrim Health Care in Massachusetts;
Burns holds a MEd in Health Education from the University of Massachusetts-
Burns is founder of The Communication Bridge where she has provided interpretation and translation services, and interpreter and cultural competence training since 2007.
NCIHC President Enrica Ardemagni noted, "We are thrilled that Julie is being honored this year. She is one of those rare souls who makes everyone smile when they hear her name. She is the consummate professional who has maintained and nurtured her humanity throughout her career and is truly a mentor and role model for so many."
For more information about the NCIHC AMM in Denver, visit http://www.ncihc.org/
Contact Information:
Enrica Ardemagni, President
eardemagni@ncihc.org
Media Contact
Enrica J. Ardemagni, PhD
***@ncihc.org
(202) 505-1537
