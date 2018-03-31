News By Tag
Art Begins to Blossom in Desert Vista Elementary School's Garden
Local Artist, Josh Underwood, created the mural outline and has begun painting it. Mr. Underwood, as well as his brothers, attended DVES as children. Apache Landscape, Best Hardware and Frontier Ace Hardware donated supplies to help move forward with the project.
The project sprouted into being when Mrs. Roxanne Heavens, a parent of students who attend DVES, contacted Gina Fraher, a second grade teacher who oversees the garden, to see if there was interest in a mural in the garden area.
After DVES Principal, Pat Smith signed off on the idea, Mrs. Heavens enlisted the support of Rachel Hanchette, the East Valley outreach coordinator for Justserve.org. JustServe is a website where the volunteer needs of organizations may be posted and volunteers may search for places to serve in the community.
"A project like our garden mural is a wonderful way to bring the community together," said Pat Smith. "I want to thank Roxanne Heavens for her tireless dedication for getting this project started, and to everyone who is, and will be, involved. We are all looking forward to seeing the colorful results."
About AJUSD:
The Apache Junction Unified School District serves over 3,600 students in a 217-square mile area that includes the City of Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Peralta Trail, Queen Valley and the unincorporated areas of the Superstition Mountain foothills. Formed in 1952, the K-12 district provides a quality education to its students and is proud of the variety of educational programs offered. AJUSD has a reputation for innovative approaches to education. The guiding philosophy of the school district is to put all students in the best position to succeed academically, emotionally and physically. Committed to low teacher/student ratios and individualized instruction, the focus of AJUSD is centered on a 'College Readiness For All' curriculum for every student in every grade. For more information call 480-982-1110, or visit www.ajusd.org or www.facebook.com/
