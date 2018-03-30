News By Tag
UVify Named Title Sponsor of IDRA Denver Internationals
"XPONENTIAL brings together the most creative minds working on issues face the UAS industry today," said Brian Wynne, president and CEO of AUVSI. "A drone race at XPONENTIAL is not only an opportunity to showcase how UAS technology is advancing, particularly when it comes to agility and speed, but it is also an exciting event that solidifies XPONENTIAL as the place to be for all things unmanned."
UVify's Title Sponsorship of the Denver Internationals will add another exciting experience for the attendees of AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2018. During the race, UVify will demonstrate several of its high-speed products, including the new OOri micro-drone, on the IDRA race track and drone cage. Competing pilots will also get the opportunity to qualify for a Draco Stock Race, which will be integrated between elimination rounds for the Challengers Cup race. Additionally, all race content from the Denver Internationals will be presented by UVify and featured by the Official Media Partner of the IDRA, Dailymotion. With UVify designing some of the drone industry's best ready-to-fly aircraft, the company has a solid opportunity to shrink the gap between the drone racing community and the rest of the market. The involvement of UVify marks another supporter to IDRA's goal of growing the international drone community, establishing the spectator experience, and developing drone racing as the future of motorsports.
"UVify is a great partner to have to support our goals for the sport," said Justin Haggerty, President and CEO of IDRA. "There is no doubt, in my mind, that drone racing is the future of motorsports. But first, IDRA needs industry leaders like UVify and AUVSI to work with us to grow the international drone community and introduce new people, especially kids, to the sport and the technologies racers use to compete. We are extremely excited to welcome UVify along for the long flight ahead."
"UVify is committed to building products that accelerate the growth of drone racing into a sport that is universally accessible and enjoyed by people from all walks of life. We are delighted to work with the IDRA and see this partnership as a significant step in our goal of advancing the growth of the sport," said Hyon Lim, CEO of UVify. "Our dedication to innovation coupled with the commitment and vision of great organizations like IDRA and AUVSI will help UVify to continue developing and building the world's most advanced racing drones."
About the International Drone Racing Association
The International Drone Racing Association (IDRA) is a for-profit association founded on the belief that competition drives innovation, and that drone racing is the next evolution of motorsports. IDRA believes in growing this awesome new industry by organizing historic drone racing competitions like the semi-professional Challengers Cup and professional Drone Racing Series. The IDRA's core mission is to grow this amazing community of tinkerers, dreamers, and innovators.
About UVify Inc.
UVify, winner of Digital Trends Top Tech (CES 2018), Best Mini Drone / Best Beginner's Drone award from Drone Rush (CES 2018), Best Drone (CES 2017), Best Drone/Robot by Engadget (CES 2017), Best Danger by the Verge (CES 2017), and Best Drone by Robotics Trends (CES 2017) is a developer and manufacturer of high-performance, drones, autonomous technologies, and related hardware and software. We are committed to acquiring superior candidates to join our extraordinary team of developers. Our team is dedicated to making innovative technologies that establish new standards in drones and autonomous systems and translate into amazing products. Our specialties include: Software and Hardware Engineering, Design, Aeronautics, Content Development and Gaming.
