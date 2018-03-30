News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
CryptoBridge Listing of Vericoin (VRC) and Verium Reserve (VRM)
The Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange Is The First To Offer VRC/VRM Trading Pair
Beginning March 31st, 2018 VeriCoin (VRC) and Verium Reserve (VRM) users can trade their favorite cryptocurrencies on CryptoBridge decentralized exchange. Decentralized exchanges (DEX) provide traders with added benefits and enhance security over traditional exchanges that are often subject to manipulation, hacking thefts, and government shutdowns.
CryptoBridge is the first decentralized exchange to offer VeriCoin and Verium (VRC/VRM) trading pairs. This important feature is noteworthy and highlights VeriCoin and Verium's unique protocol that pairs a digital currency with a digital reserve. VeriCoin (the currency) and Verium (the reserve) combine to form the world's only dual blockchain protocol known as binary-chain. As thousands of people mine Verium with their ubiquitous CPU devices, they now have the option to trade Verium's proof-of-work mining rewards for the fast transaction, low fee proof-of-stake currency VeriCoin.
Additionally, traders are able to exchange BTC for either VeriCoin or Verium and easily create a new trading account by visiting https://crypto-
About CryptoBridge:
CryptoBridge can process up to 100,000 transactions per second with an average confirmation time of only 3 seconds. CryptoBridge's decentralized platform eliminates a single point of failure through multi-signature federated gateway networks that operate on multiple continents. Each client holds the private keys to their coins, CryptoBridge has no access to the client's funds on the exchange, and CryptoBridge deposits, withdrawals and order books are transparently stored on the blockchain.
Contact
Kevin
***@vericoin.info
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse