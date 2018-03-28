News By Tag
D Gilpin Properties Purchases West Ashley Home
Today, D Gilpin Properties closed on a home in the Church Creek neighborhood in Charleston, South Carolina.
Dawn, the home's previous owner, is a busy medical professional and did not have the time to list her home with a realtor. She was able to forgo showings, cleaning, and repairs by selling to D. Gilpin Properties. Dawn said, "At first, it seemed too good to be true!" Daniel Pitcher, the owner of D. Gilpin Properties, said he thoroughly enjoyed getting to know Dawn and is happy his company could be of service to her and her family.
The company helps Charleston area homeowners sell their house fast by purchasing homes in as-is condition. The company can close in as little as 7 days. D. Gilpin Properties can be found at http://www.sellhousecharleston.com Many homeowners, including Dawn, have reached out to D. Gilpin Properties through their website.
