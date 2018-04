D Gilpin Properties Purchases West Ashley Home

Today, D Gilpin Properties closed on a home in the Church Creek neighborhood in Charleston, South Carolina.

-- D. Gilpin Properties, a real estate solutions company in the lowcountry, closed on a home on Vestry Drive. Vestry is in the Church Creek neighborhood in the West Ashley area of Charleston, South Carolina. Today, Daniel Pitcher purchased the West Ashley house from the owner. Although it is not the first West Ashley house acquired by D. Gilpin, this marks their first home purchase in the 29414 zip code.Dawn, the home's previous owner, is a busy medical professional and did not have the time to list her home with a realtor. She was able to forgo showings, cleaning, and repairs by selling to D. Gilpin Properties. Dawn said, "At first, it seemed too good to be true!" Daniel Pitcher, the owner of D. Gilpin Properties, said he thoroughly enjoyed getting to know Dawn and is happy his company could be of service to her and her family.The company helps Charleston area homeowners sell their house fast by purchasing homes in as-is condition. The company can close in as little as 7 days. D. Gilpin Properties can be found at http://www.sellhousecharleston.com Many homeowners, including Dawn, have reached out to D. Gilpin Properties through their website.