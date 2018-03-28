News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Office Express Reopens its Doors to Customers for a Renovation Celebration Open House
Anna Sinagra, Co-owner Office Express
TROY, Mich. – 4/2/18 -- Office Express Reopens its Doors to Customers for a Renovation Celebration Open House
From its humble beginnings in 1986, Office Express (formerly Oakland Office) has grown to over $11 million in 2017. They are looking to reach $25 million by 2025! Former owner Mike Carr purchased Oakland Office the same day that Office Depot went into business. He sold the company to previous employees and its current co-owners, Anna Sinagra and Jeff Eusebio on January 1, 2017. Office Express is extremely proud to be a woman-owned business.
Office Express has been at its current location in Troy, Michigan since 2007 and recently underwent a complete renovation both inside and outside the building. Customers will now be able to easily see, touch, and experience OEX's office furniture and interior offerings, as well as the expertise of its owners and staff.
Anna, Jeff and the staff of OEX extend their deepest appreciation to their customers and would like to give back to them and the Michigan community—a community that has enthusiastically supported OEX for over thirty years—by inviting them to a renovation celebration open house and giving them a first look at the new OEX showroom.
The open house will be held from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm on May 17th at 1280 E. Big River Rd., Troy, Michigan, 48083. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mayor Dane Slater will take place at 5:00 pm. Food, cocktails, valet parking and giveaways will be provided.
"The renovation has been a big undertaking and each improvement was made with our customers in mind. We pride ourselves on service, going above and beyond for each and every one of our customers. We want the customer experience to reflect our service mindset with every interaction, including the appearance and feel of our facility when they step inside. We hope to evoke feelings of expertise, care, knowledge, and up-to-date aesthetics. It is very exciting and we want to share it! We look forward seeing everyone and hope to meet some new faces!" – Anna Sinagra
To learn more about Office Express go to http://www.oexusa.com.
Contact: Jeff Eusebio
jeffe@oexusa.com (mailto:DonnaL@
Contact
Jeff Eusebio
***@oexusa.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse