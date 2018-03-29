XCoinPay: The PayPal of the Blockchain World? More Solutions in this China Summit

The Soho Loft Media Group supports the 2nd Global Fintech and Blockchain China Summit organized by Premier Thinkers and Practitioners

Shanghai, China. Photo credit: thesoholoft.com

Contact

david@thesoholoft.com

09175789069 09175789069

End

-- Representatives from research institutes, associations, governments, industry application and blockchain technology companies, internet and fintech finance firms, and traditional financial institutions will converge on April 12, 2018 at the luxurious Hilton Hotel Hongqiao in Shanghai, China for this highly-anticipated event.LDJ Capital Chairman David Drake is one of the speakers. He says, "The blockchain economy is quickly evolving, creating new possibilities and attracting challenges for everyone in the crypto world. It has revolutionize various industries in such a short time and will definitely continue doing so in the years to come. This event will surely give us a wider perspective of what lies ahead in this dynamic ecosystem."The one day summit will feature exhibits, startups project presentations, panel discussions, one-on-one meeting with investors, a mini show from startups and fintech leaders, and an award ceremony, the Fintech and Blockchain Industry Awards 2018. There will be several networking breaks as well, enabling the delegates to connect with the experts and their colleagues. Some of the topics to be discussed include building a credit society by blockchain technologies, using hardware wallet to secure your bitcoins and cryptos, distributed AI is the next level of blockchain evolution, and XCoinPay- the paypal in the blockchain world.With David Drake, some of the event speakers include:Edwin Zhang, President, Fintech4GoodIgor Chugunov, Founder and CEO, CreditsJoseph Wang, Founder and CEO, CryptoHWwalletLior Zaks, VP Strategic Business, Olam FoundationMike Raitsyn, Co-Founder, ICOBoxNancy Chen, Head of Operation, China, ZatGoRick Burnett, Founder and CEO, LaneAxisSergey Grybniak, Founder, OpportySteve Stewart, CEO and Co-Founder,VeztTao Ye, Founder, Caribbean PiratesThe strategic partners for this event include Shared Finance, News BTC, COINTELLIGENCE, Sanyan Blockchain, Chainnews, Times Realty News, LDJ Capital, and The Soho Loft Media Group. Some of the event sponsors are Credits, HOQU, Fusion, Cyber Miles, ICOBOX, Loopring,Ubex, Nurse Token, PAVO, Opporty, Bankorus, BitClave, and World Wifi. AlCoin, Bitcoin Chaser, Crypto Capital News, Distributed, Bitcoin Garden, and CryptoNinjas are some of the media partners.For more details, visit:We invite you to visit www.TheSohoLoft.com/events for more information on upcoming finance events on topics such as cryptocurrency, bitcoin, ethereum, blockchain, initial coin offerings, fintech, crowdfunding, alternative finance, venture capital, angel networks, hedge funds, private equity, family offices, as well as accredited and institutional investors.MEDIA CONTACT:THE SOHO LOFT Media Group (www.thesoholoft.com)The Soho Loft Media Group is a global financial media company with 3 divisions:THE SOHO LOFT CONFERENCES organizes up to 200+ investor-focused global summits, talks and events annually.TIMES IMPACT PUBLICATIONS produces relevant content on investing and entrepreneurship that are published and syndicated in 100+ leading online publications and growing.VICTORIA GLOBAL Communications specializes in client Investor Relations, Public Relations, Branding and Social Media Marketing.The Soho Loft Media Group is your global partner for your investment and business strategies.For inquiries, contact info@thesoholoft.com or call 212.845.9652