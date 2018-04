Freshslice Pizza has enhanced its customer experience by using NoviSign's digital menu boards!

Digital menu boards drive sales, while enhancing customer experiences across all of Canadian's award winning Freshslice Pizza locations.

--Today, Freshslice is one of Canada largest and most popular Pizza restaurants and has won the Consumers' Choice Award for Business Excellence 3 years in a row! To maintain their competitive edge, Freshslice has taken an innovative "" approach towards generating new growth while creating memorable positive experiences for customers. After performing multiple market studies, Freshslice determined that digital menu boards were necessary to create a modern image, better manage their menu while improving their ability to spotlight new deals and promotions.Before finding NoviSign, Freshslice was using a cloud-based digital signage system that was unreliable and powered by high-cost Windows-based media players.When adding or updating videos and other content, the media would not correctly sync and refresh on the displays, resulting in the need for manual configurations.Additionally, the Windows-based media players would frequently burn out and need to be replaced.What needed to be done:• Upgrade to a stable digital signage software platform• The new platform had to be easy to use and managed• Secure, reliable alternative to Windows media playerAfter doing a series of numerous software evaluations, pilots and hardware tests Freshslice made the switch to NoviSign's all-in-one digital signage software platform to manage their entire network of digital menu boards ( https://www.novisign.com/ solutions/digital- menu-boards/ pi... ).Freshslice upgraded all 292 of the antiquated expense windows players to NoviSign's Android media players and software. Due to NoviSign's intuitive and reliable cloud-based digital signage software and online design Studio, the nationwide upgrade was successfully deployed on time and absolutely no major technical setup issues.Within a 30-day period, Freshslice Corporate was able to successfully train all 73 restaurants owner/managers on how to use the system. In comparison to the old system that NoviSign replaced, Freshslice experienced a significant decrease in support related questions resulting in a substantial savings of time and minimal need to involve IT. In comparison to the Windows media players, the NoviSign's Android media players significantly reduced the cost of ownership, were compact and extremely reliable.In addition, Freshslices marketing department greatly appreciated the flexibly of NoviSign's software and how easy and fast it was to create content from scratch and or customize existing templates.• Easy to use and manage• Minimal learning curve• Bug-free reliable software• Exceptional support." - Behrooz Rabiei, Marketing Manager.With over 20,000 global installations across five continents, NoviSign has a proven track record of successfully helping partners to sell and deploy dynamic visual communication solutions. Clients include Disney, Dole, HomeDepot, Nokia, Ferrari, Papa John's Pizza and more!From training to total support, NoviSign makes it easier for you to design, deploy and manage a complete digital signage solution ( https://www.novisign.com/ software/ ). From their intuitive "drag-and-drop"web-based design Studio to RFID Integrations, to fun and engaging digital signage polls and games, NoviSign's platform is scalable, cloud-based and easy to use!